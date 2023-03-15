Watch: Teargas, heavy shelling at Imran Khan's house as clashes injure many

As Pakistan's police and supporters of Imran Khan continued to clash outside the former prime minister's home in Lahore, teargas and heavy shelling began again at 6am on Wednesday. A heavy contingent of police surrounded the residence as Islamabad Police intended to arrest him in the Toshakhana case.

The clashes have injured several on both sides, a government spokesman said as per news agency Reuters as the police charged Imran Khan's supporters with batons and teargas shells. Imran Khan's supporters had gathered outside his house after a police team arrived from Islamabad to arrest him on a court order.

Imran Khan said last evening, in a video recorded statement posted on his twitter handle, "Police have come to arrest and send me to jail. If something happens to me, or sent to jail, or they kill me, you've to prove that this nation will continue to struggle even without Imran Khan."

While early Wednesday morning, he shared another video in which he accused the Shehbaz Sharif government of planning his arrest saying this is all part of a "London plan" to finish all cases against Nawaz Sharif.

“This is part of the London plan and an agreement has been signed there to put Imran in jail, make the PTI fall and finish all cases against Nawaz Sharif,” Imran Khan said, further adding that he doesn't understand the reason behind the attack on people as he had already assured that he will be present in court on March 18.

