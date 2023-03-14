Watch | Tear gas, water cannon used against Imran Khan's supporters in Lahore

Clashes erupted outside Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan's residence in Lahore on Tuesday between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and police after the latter approached the PTI chairman's residence to arrest him in the Toshakhana case. Police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse supporters of Imran Khan, who had gathered outside his residence in order to prevent his arrest. According to a senior police officer from Islamabad, his team has arrived to arrest Imran Khan.

The video shows a scuffle between Khan's supporters and police, during which the police fired tear gas shells while Khan's supporters pelted stones at police officers. A dozen police officers and about 35 Khan supporters were injured, according to news agency AP reports. As Khan's followers fought back with officers' batons, tear gas shells and brick fragments scattered the pavement.

Khan urged his supporters to come out for true freedom in a video message on Tuesday as police arrived to arrest him."They think that after my arrest, the nation will fall asleep. You have to prove them wrong," Khan said in the video.

"If something happens to me and I am sent to jail or if I am killed, you have to prove that you will struggle without Imran Khan and not accept the slavery of these thieves and of the one person who has been making decisions for the country," he further said.

PTI leader Shireen Mazari shared a video in which tear gas could be seen entering Khan's residence. "They’re shelling Imran Khan’s house too, a leader who requested everyone to stay peaceful and patient. Democracy seems to be suspended in the country, no?" the official Twitter handle of the party tweeted.

The police blocked all roads leading to the house of the PTI chairman by placing containers and riot personnel took positions to launch the operation.

(With inputs from agencies)