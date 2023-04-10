Pak wanted to get 'cheap Russian crude oil like India…': Imran Khan’s praise

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan once again praised India's foreign policy saying that Islamabad "wanted to get cheap Russian crude oil just like India" but was not able to do so as his government collapsed.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. (AP)

“We wanted to get cheap Russian crude oil just like India but that could not happen as unfortunately, my government fell due to a no-confidence motion,” Imran Khan said in a video message.

Amid severe economic crisis in Pakistan, Imran Khan said that he was upset that his country could not purchase Russian crude oil at a discounted rate. Imran Khan met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow last year in February.

Earlier, Imran Khan had acknowledged India's growing economy saying, “No other leader except Nawaz in the world has properties worth billions. Tell me about one country whose Premier or leader has billions worth of properties outside the country. Even in our neighbouring country, how many properties does PM Modi has outside India?”

He also praised PM Narendra Modi's decision to purchase cheap oil from Russia saying, "Despite being part of the Quad, India withstood US pressure and bought cheap oil from Russia to facilitate its people. Our government was trying to achieve this through an independent foreign policy."

Meanwhile, Pakistan Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik claimed in April 2023 that the first-ever shipment of cheap oil from Russia would reach Pakistan next month. The minister said that the deal was finalised with Moscow, adding, “The first shipment will reach next month through a cargo.”

