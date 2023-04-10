Home / World News / Watch: Massive midday avalanche in French Alps that killed 4 skiers

Watch: Massive midday avalanche in French Alps that killed 4 skiers

ByMallika Soni
Apr 10, 2023 08:00 AM IST

French Alps Avalanche: The four people who died were caught in the avalanche while backcountry skiing in the mountains.

Four people were killed and nine others have been injured in an avalanche southwest of Mont Blanc in the French Alps, France's interior minister Gerald Darmanin informed saying that the avalanche occurred in the middle of the day on the Armancette glacier.

French Alps Avalanche: A general view shows an avalanche in the French Alps, in Les Contamines-Montjoie, France.(Reuters)
French Alps Avalanche: A general view shows an avalanche in the French Alps, in Les Contamines-Montjoie, France.(Reuters)

The four people who died were caught in the avalanche while backcountry skiing in the mountains. They have not been identified yet, DW News reported.

The Armancette glacier is located at an altitude of around 3,500 meters in the Haute-Savoie region, some 30 kilometres southwest of Chamonix which is a small town at the base of Mont Blan.

Local authorities said that the avalanche was extensive, DW News reported quoting the local France-Bleu radio station which said that the size of the avalanche was 1,000 meters (3,280 feet) long and 100 meters (328 feet) wide.

For the search and rescue operations, two helicopters were sent, the report added. French President Emmanuel Macron said that the rescue workers were continuing to search for further casualties.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
avalanche
avalanche
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 10, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out