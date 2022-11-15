Want Pak to have relations with US but…: Imran Khan draws parallel with India

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Nov 15, 2022 12:51 PM IST

Imran Khan: "I basically want a dignified relationship with the US like India. India has a very dignified relationship with the US," Imran Khan said.

Imran Khan: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is seen.(AP file)
ByMallika Soni

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan said that he wanted the United States to have a "dignified relationship" with Pakistan similar to what it shares with India, in an interview with UK-based publication Financial Times. Imran Khan said that India has a "very dignified" relationship with the US.

"I basically want a dignified relationship with the US like India. India has a very dignified relationship with the US," Imran Khan told Financial Times. The remarks come following Imran Khan's claims that the US conspired to remove him as prime minister a few months ago.

Citing India's decision to import Russian oil, Imran Khan said that India says "no" to the US and takes priority for its people. Even Pakistan should be allowed to say no, Imran Khan asserted calling the ties between Islamabad and Washington as that of a "master-servant".

"Our relationship with the US has been as of a master-servant relationship, or a master-slave relationship, and we've been used like a hired gun. But for that I blame my own governments more than the US," Financial Times quoted Imran Khan as saying.

"As far as I'm concerned, its over, its behind me. But, whatever the US desires could not have happened without people here who actively took part in the conspiracy to get rid of me," Imran Khan further said.

Imran Khan was removed from office through a vote of no-confidence in April this year.

