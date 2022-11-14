‘Pakistan is like a hired gun but…’: Imran Khan on US involvement in his ouster

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that he no longer “blamed” the US administration for him being removed from power, a claim that he has repeated many times before, Financial Times reported. The former prime minister who has continuously campaigned on the slogan that a foreign conspiracy led to his ouster said that he wanted a “dignified” relationship between Washington and Islamabad.

“As far as I’m concerned it is over, it’s behind me,” the newspaper quoted Imran Khan’s comments on the US’s role in the alleged conspiracy.

Read more: Imran Khan's dig at Pakistan army: ‘They can play a constructive role in my future plans’

“Our relationship with the US has been as of a master-servant relationship, or a master-slave relationship, and we’ve been used like a hired gun. But for that I blame my own governments more than the US,” the former prime minister added.

On his visit to Moscow on the eve of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Imran Khan said that it was “embarrassing”, adding that the trip was organised months in advance.

Additionally, Imran Khan also said that the army could play a “constructive role” in his future plans for Pakistan, asserting that there should “be a balance” between the civil-military ties as “you cannot have an elected government which has the responsibility given by the people, while the authority lies somewhere else”.

Read more: 'Happened when game could've changed. He could've...': Imran Khan's big 'Shaheen' statement after PAK's T20WC final loss

Last month, Imran Khan had admitted to being a powerless prime minister and said “despite being at the helm of affairs, orders were coming from somewhere else”.

Talking about Nawaz Sharif, Imran Khan said, “It is a matter of grave concern for the whole Pakistani nation that a person convicted by the Supreme Court is poised to take decisions about the future of Pakistan that includes the appointment of a new army chief."

“Those installed through the ‘regime change conspiracy’ are running away from holding elections, knowing that they will lose [elections] against me and will not be able to save their corruption and looted money,” he claimed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON