Imran Khan says Indian foreign policy is independent, stands for its people

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Sunday heaped praises on India and its foreign policy, this at a time when it faces threat of being unseated amid no-confidence motion moved against him.Addressing a rally in Malakand, Khan said,"Main aaj Hindustan ko daad deta hun (I salute India today). It has always maintained an independent foreign policy."“India is a member of Quad alliance with United States as one of its members. But still it calls itself neutral. India is importing oil from Russia which is facing sanctions. This is because India's foreign policy is for its people,” Pakistan website Express Tribune quoted Khan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier in January, Imran Khan had praised India for its boom in the information and technology sector, and hailed the policies attracting investments.The former cricket captain-turned politician's remark has come amid a no-confidence motion moved by a joint opposition which will be taken up by the Pakistan National Assembly on March 25. A substantial number of lawmakers from his party PTI are also believed to be voting against the government.During his address, the 69-year-old politician said he was ready to forgive the dissident lawmakers as a ‘compassionate’ father. “Return to the party’s fold or face social boycott,” the Express Tribune quoted the Pakistan premier as saying in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa town. While he faces heat from the opposition and his own lawmakers, Imran Khan has reportedly fallen out of favour from the Pakistan Army. According to intelligence inputs, army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, DG ISI Lt General Naveed Anjum have told Khan to step down after the OIC conference.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aryan Prakash Multimedia journalist with over nine years of experience in print, television and digital media. Books, politics and cinema are an inseparable part of life....view detail