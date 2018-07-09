Imran Khan promises to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state in party’s election manifesto

Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan on Monday unveiled the election manifesto of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, promising to turn the country into a welfare state if voted to power.

Titled “Road to Naya Pakistan”, the manifesto’s primary point is to turn the country into an Islamic welfare state, on the lines of Scandinavian countries, Khan was quoted as saying by Dawn online.

He said his party would safeguard national security and defeat the terrorists’ narrative, human resources, finances and weaponry to tackle the internal threats Pakistan faces. In order to curb the proliferation of arms and ammunition at the international level, the PTI government would also invite India for strategic discussions, Khan said.

Khan said: “We will make the National Accountability Bureau (anti-graft body) autonomous and pursue all cases of corruption,” Khan said, adding that “we will empower the people and devolve the power to the village level”.

“We will introduce a non-political model of policing like the one in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the rest of the provinces as well. And to ensure that Pakistanis get instant and quality justice, we will introduce comprehensive judicial reforms,” Khan said.

Khan outlined the major issues of all the regions and vowed to resolve them if voted to power in the Pakistan general elections . The PTI chief further said his party would boost the economy by creating 10 million jobs and promoting small-to-mid-level industries.

“We will make Pakistan business-friendly and turn the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor into a game-changer by enhancing bilateral relations.”

The manifesto, he said, also has plans for introducing educational reforms in schools, religious seminaries and vocational centres.