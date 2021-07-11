Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
World News / Imran Khan's election symbol should be 'thief', says Pakistan leader Maryam Nawaz
Imran Khan's election symbol should be 'thief', says Pakistan leader Maryam Nawaz

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz alleged that in 2018, Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan "stole the election" with the symbol of the cricket bat.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 11, 2021 09:24 AM IST
Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan. (REUTERS)

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Saturday lambasted prime minister Imran Khan on misgovernance and said his election symbol should now be that of a "thief" rather than the cricket bat.

The PML-N leader said that in 2018, Imran Khan "stole the election" with the symbol of the cricket bat. "The mention of Imran Khan's name now only brings to mind how the people were robbed of flour, sugar," she said, reported Geo News.

She said all one can recall are "queues for flour and sugar".

"The elderly stood in line and they were given a mere 1.5 of sugar. Can 1.5 kg of sugar be enough for a house of 10 to 12 people?" she asked.

Maryam's remarks came as she addressed a rally in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) Sharda town, reported Geo News.

While comparing Khan with former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, she said, "When one thinks of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, one recalls 'motorways' and 'progress'."

Further, she said, "no one believes in the selected"; he (PM Imran Khan) "neither has respect at home nor abroad".

The PML-N vice president urged the audience to participate robustly with the whole families in the coming July 25 elections. "Promise me you will guard your votes until the results are announced," she said.

Maryam said that the "lion" will emerge victorious in the valley on July 25, referring to the PML-N election symbol, reported Geo News.

