'Imran Khan's foreign begging trips': Expert on how Pakistan economy went from 'bad to worse'

As Imran Khan was ousted from the prime minister's chair through a no-confidence vote in the Pakistan National Assembly, Pakistani-American economist Atif Mian analysed Imran Khan's economic scorecard and highlighted five reasons why Imran Khan's economy fell flat on its face. Though Imran Khan inherited a currency crisis and when he became the prime minister, the economy was already in a bad shape, he did nothing substantial and is leaving the economy in even worse shape, the economist wrote in a long thread that he posted on Twitter.

According to Atif Mian's analysis, there has been zero increase in the average income of Pakistan and the country never got out of the crisis of the balance of payment.

Second, Imran Khan's government did not address the macro challenges of Pakistan's economy. "PTI inherited a currency crisis that was already months in motion. Yet the new govt had done no planning," he said.

Third, time and reserves were wasted with silly schemes and the government went for usual shortcuts instead of enacting new policies to ensure that Pakistan gets on a sustainable growth path. Instead, the government went for foreign begging trips, the economist said.

Fourth, Pakistan could have instead focussed on an energy-independence policy without which Pakistan can not have sustainable growth.

As Pakistan was facing the challenge of rising inflation, Imran Khan recently said he did not join politics to check the prices of 'aloo and tamatar' which came under heavy criticism.