No foreign conspiracy: Pakistan dismisses Imran Khan's claim
The National Security Committee of the Pakistan cabinet on Friday dismissed former prime minister Imran Khan's claim that there was a foreign conspiracy to topple his government. Friday's meeting was chaired by prime minister Shehbaz Sharif. Ahead of the no-confidence vote in the Pakistan National Assembly which his party lost leading to his ouster, Imran Khan claimed to have received inputs from the former ambassador to the United States saying that the US was not happy with Imran Khan, particularly after his visit to Moscow amid the Russia-Ukraine war.
The content of the telegram was again discussed at Friday's meeting and it was concluded that there was no evidence of foreign conspiracy. "The NSC was again informed by the premier security agencies that they have found no evidence of any conspiracy," the statement said, adding that the meeting concluded that "there has been no foreign conspiracy".
Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered tight security for Imran Khan in his public rallies that he has been addressing since his ouster from the government. Apart from the foreign conspiracy, Imran Khan and his party leaders claimed a threat to his life as well.
Imran Khan claimed to have received a cable from former Pakistan's ambassador to US Asad Majeed Khan who was present at Friday's meeting. While the then ambassador indeed sent a cable to Pakistan about an alleged conversation that took place between him and US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu, it is believed that the conversation took place at the farewell lunch of Majeed and did not carry the tone of the threat that Imran Khan claimed.
Top Covid expert recommends reopening China in orderly manner
In an editorial published earlier this month, China's top Covid expert Zhong Nanshan recommended the country reopen in an orderly manner to bring social and economic development back to normal and adapt to the global reopening. China's leading respiratory expert Zhong's views were published earlier this month in the National Science Review, an English-language journal affiliated with China's top science research institute, the Chinese Academy of Sciences.
How many Russian soldiers have been killed so far? Ukraine says...
Russia lost 21,200 troops and 838 tanks since it launched a full-scale invasion on Ukraine on February 24, the Ukrainian armed forces have said. In a tweet by the war-hit country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the armed forces have claimed Moscow suffered losses so far. Besides losing 21,000 troops, Russia lost 176 aircraft, 153 helicopters, 2,162 armed personnel carriers, 397 artillery systems and 69 anti-aircraft warfare systems, the Ukrainian forces claimed.
UK Covid patient infected by 10 variants, battled virus for 505 days: Report
A Covid-19 patient in the United Kingdom - with a severely weakened immune system - battled the disease for 18 months - during which time he was infected by 10 mutations of the virus, including omicron - before finally passing away, British publication Metro reported. The patient died 505 days after first being diagnosed with the virus, back in 2020, Metro said. Each tested positive for Covid-19 for at least eight weeks.
Japan school gets $27,000 water bill because teacher wanted to ‘prevent Covid'
A Japanese school has been hit with a $27,000 water bill after a teacher in charge of pool maintenance left a tap on for months hoping to stop coronavirus infections. Local authorities in Yokosuka in central Japan's Kanagawa prefecture are now demanding the teacher and two supervisors pay half of the 3.5 million yen ($27,000) bill. "We deeply apologise to our residents for causing (financial) damage to our city," Yokosuka authorities said in a statement.
Watch: In rare sighting, giant squid washes ashore alive in Japan
In a rare sighting, a giant squid was found alive on a shore in western Japan. The squid was found on Wednesday at the Ugu beach in Obama, Fukui Prefecture. On Friday, the news agency AFP tweeted a video of the squid washed ashore. It is more than three metres (10 feet) long and weighs approximately 80 kilograms. The giant squids that live deep underwater remain largely elusive.
