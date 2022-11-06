Imran Khan's party leader claims receiving leaked ‘obscene' video of him, wife. Watch

A leader of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, Azam Khan Swati, said he has received an ‘obscene’ video featuring him and his wife by an unknown number.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video posted by the party, Swati, in tears, is heard saying, “I was shattered when my wife called me and started crying. I asked my daughter, who has come from America, to talk to her mom about the matter. Then my wife revealed that she has received a video from a number featuring me.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Because the daughters and granddaughters of my country are listening, I cannot say any further,” the 75-year-old PTI leader added.

Swati then said he told his daughter how he has been loyal to his wife and “isn't your mother aware that I go to bed at 9pm and get up at 3.30am.

“I have always lived my life with her. Doesn't she know that a few days ago, on the morning of October 16, I was filmed while being taken into custody? And it's no big deal to convert and make a video these days,” he added.

“But my daughter was sobbing and later said that the video does not feature anyone else but ‘you and mama (mother)’,” said Swati.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) said the video was fake and had been photoshopped, news agency PTI reported.

Also Read| Imran Khan welcomes probe into ‘assassination attempt’

“After the presser by the Senator, proper investigation is needed and he should formally file an application for it,” said the investigative agency.

Swati was last month arrested by the FIA but later released on bail after he had criticised General Qamar Javed Bajwa in a tweet.

Condemning the alleged ‘video leak’ of his party leader, Khan, who recently suffered gunshot injuries in his led during a rally in Punjab province, wrote in a tweet, “What has happened to Azam Swati at the hands of the state has been a blatant violation of all these (Islamic) values- from being stripped naked to custodial torture and now this video where the privacy of his wife has been violated.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It is both shocking, despicable, and utterly condemnable. No human being should have to suffer this. I call on the CJP (Chief Justice of Pakistan) to take suo moto notice of this,” the former Prime Minister added.

When asked about the incident at a press conference in Lahore, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said, “I condemn it.”

(With agency inputs)