Imran Khan’s video with ‘donkey’ comment is going viral. Watch
- The video is doing rounds as the Pakistan government led by Shehbaz Sharif has decided to scrutinize the statements of assets and income of the former prime minister.
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, who had an unceremonious exit last month with a no trust vote in parliament, is yet again all over the internet - this time over a viral video. In the video clip, Imran Khan is heard sharing an experience but with a hilarious twist. Speaking about being a part of the British society, the ousted prime minister said, “I was a part of the British society and they welcome me dearly, despite the fact that the British don’t accept outsiders easily." However, he added that he never “considered it as his home”.
In the video, the 69-year-old is further heard saying: “I am a Pakistani first. I could not become an English man. If you put stripes on a donkey, it does not become a Zebra. A donkey always remains a donkey.”
The video clip - which is presumably an interview - was shared by a local journalist Hasan Zaidi on Twitter on Friday. However, the source of the video was not mentioned.
The self-depracating comment invited all kinds of reactions. “Khan has reached to the Self Actualisation level ( Maslow’s hierarchy of needs matrix),” said one user.
“Self realisation at 69,” another comment read.
The video is doing rounds as the Pakistan government led by Shehbaz Sharif has decided to scrutinize the statements of assets and income of the former prime minister. Reportedly, besides Khan, the government has also decided to inquire about the bank account details of four of his employees - Tahir Iqbal, Mohammad Noman Afzal, Mohammad Arshad, and Mohammad Rafique.
The former cricketer-turned-politician who was elected as the prime minister of Pakistan in 2018 was ousted after a no-confidence motion was passed against him in the Pakistani parliament with the consent of 174 out of 342 members on April 10. Shehbaz Sharif replaced Khan as the prime minister of Pakistan.
