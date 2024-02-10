Imran Khan's party warns of protest, Nawaz Sharif plans alliance as Pakistan stares at political crisis: Updates

Islamabad: Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party on Saturday threatened the country's election commission that it will launch a protest if complete results for the general elections are not announced by midnight. The potential political crisis emerged as independent candidates backed by jailed former PM Imran Khan's party won 101 out of 265 seats in the National Assembly.

Supporters of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) party protest outside an election commission office in Karachi on February 10, 2024, amid claims the election result delay is allowing authorities to rig the vote-counting.(AFP)