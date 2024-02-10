US calls for probe into Pak elections over ‘irregularities & fraud’ claims, says ‘looking forward to timely results'

Denouncing the violence and attacks on media workers in Pakistan on election day, the US State Department asserted that it was looking for timely completion of the vote count and the declaration of the results that reflect the will of the Pakistani people. US State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller

On Thursday, Pakistan's general election came to an end amid sporadic violence and internet connectivity issues. In order to avert any terrorist attack, the authorities even suspended the internet and mobile services.

Addressing a press briefing, US State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller highlighted "undue restrictions" on freedoms of expression, association, and peaceful assembly. He, however, hailed Pakistani poll workers, civil society, journalists and election observers for their work to protect and uphold Pakistan’s democratic and electoral institutions.

“Millions of Pakistanis made their voices heard by voting in Pakistan’s elections on February 8, with record numbers of Pakistani women, members of religious and ethnic minority groups, and youth registered. We now look forward to timely, complete results that reflect the will of the Pakistani people," Miller said.

US calls for probe into electoral interference or fraud

The State Department official emphasised that allegations of fraud or interference should be thoroughly looked into and stated that the US agrees with reliable local and international election observers that there were excessive limitations on the rights to free speech, association, and peaceful assembly during these elections.

“We condemn electoral violence, restrictions on the exercise of human rights and fundamental freedoms, including attacks on media workers, and restrictions on access to the Internet and telecommunication services, and are concerned about allegations of interference in the electoral process. Claims of interference or fraud should be fully investigated,” he said.

Miller stressed that the United States is ready to work with the next Pakistani government, "regardless of political party," to advance the shared interests between Washington and Islamabad. “We look forward to bolstering our partnership by supporting Pakistan’s economy through trade and investment."

He said that the United States will persist in assisting Pakistan in bolstering its democratic establishments, participating in the US-Pakistan Green Alliance Framework, expanding interpersonal connections, and advocating for human rights, such as the right to free speech. “We are also committed to strengthening our security cooperation and creating an environment of safety and security that affords the Pakistani people the peace, democracy, and progress they deserve.”

In light of Pakistan's Election Commission's protracted delay in announcing the results of the country's general elections and the subsequent uncertainty surrounding the formation of the government, a number of countries, including the UK and the European Union, voiced concerns about the country's electoral process and called for an investigation into any purported infringements.

While the nations expressed readiness to work with the next Pakistan government, they did not congratulate any party or candidate yet, despite former Pakistani prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan claiming victory.

Soon after claiming victory, Sharif requested allies to join the coalition to form the government of Pakistan, acknowledging that his party lacked the necessary majority to do so without external support.