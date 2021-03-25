Home / World News / In Bangladesh, protests to mark 'Genocide Day'
world news

In Bangladesh, protests to mark 'Genocide Day'

'Genocide Day' has been observed in Bangladesh since 2017 against the atrocities committed by the Pakistan Army on civilians on the night of March 25, 1971, when it launched Operation Searchlight in Dhaka to curb the Bengali nationalist movement.
ANI, Dhaka
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 11:02 AM IST
Troops of Bangladesh Freedom Army, followers of East Pakistan's Sheikh Mujibur Rahman march off to war against Pakistan Army troops, near Jessore, East Pakistan. Bangladesh is celebrating 50 years of independence this year. (AP Photo, File)(AP)

Protests will be held at 34 spots across Bangladesh on Thursday to mark 'Genocide Day' in memory of the three million people killed by Pakistani forces during the 1971 Liberation War.

'Genocide Day' has been observed in Bangladesh since 2017 against the atrocities committed by the Pakistan Army on civilians on the night of March 25, 1971, when it launched Operation Searchlight in Dhaka to curb the Bengali nationalist movement.

The protest will also include vehicles with 'Genocide Day' posters.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh will also observe a "one-minute blackout" on March 25 to mark 'Genocide Day'.

The 'blackout' would be observed from 9:00 pm to 9:01 pm across the country, the Dhaka Tribune reported citing an official statement.

The daily reported that no lighting will be allowed at all the government, semi-government, autonomous organisations, and private buildings and installations on the night of March 25.

According to the official, key point installations (KPIs) and emergency installations will be exempted from the blackout program, Dhaka Tribune reported.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Pakistan Interior ministry refuses to renew Nawaz Sharif's passport

Biden eager to fix ‘broken’ immigration system: White House

Narendra Modi’s supporters in the US stem hostility in Chicago city council

US surpasses 30 million Covid-19 cases amid vaccinations

The Bangladesh genocide is considered to be the largest and longest since it covers the entire length of the nine-month-long liberation war of Bangladesh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bangladesh
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
West Bengal Election 2021
IPL 2021
Horoscope Today
Priyanka Chopra
TISSNET Result 2021
Rafale Fighter Jets
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP