In call with Trump, Putin proposes moving Iran's uranium to Russia, US President rejects proposal

US President Donald Trump rejected an offer by Russian President Vladimir Putin to move Iran's enriched uranium to Russia as part of a deal to end the conflict in the Middle East, Axios reported on Friday.
The proposal, aimed at ending the US-Iran war, was made by the Russian President in a call with Trump earlier this week, Axios cited sources as saying.
However, the US President turned down the proposal from Putin.
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