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    In call with Trump, Putin proposes moving Iran's uranium to Russia, US President rejects proposal

    Putin made the proposal in a phone call with Trump this week and the US president turned it down, Axios reported.

    Updated on: Mar 14, 2026 3:49 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
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    US President Donald Trump rejected an offer by Russian President Vladimir Putin to move Iran's enriched uranium to Russia as part of a deal to end the conflict in the Middle East, Axios reported on Friday.

    US President Donald Trump (R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands at the end of a joint press conference after participating in a US-Russia summit on Ukraine at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska. (AFP)
    US President Donald Trump (R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands at the end of a joint press conference after participating in a US-Russia summit on Ukraine at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska. (AFP)

    The proposal, aimed at ending the US-Iran war, was made by the Russian President in a call with Trump earlier this week, Axios cited sources as saying.

    However, the US President turned down the proposal from Putin.

    Also Read: US deploying 2,500 Marines, three warships to Middle East amid conflict with Iran

    The contestation over Iran's 450 kilograms of 60%-enriched uranium has been one of the key reasons that triggered the conflict with Trump saying “he felt that Iran was going to strike first”.

    According to the report, Russia had earlier stored Iran's low-enriched uranium under the 2015 nuclear deal, given it is one of the few nuclear-armed countries with technical capacity to do so.

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    News/World News/In Call With Trump, Putin Proposes Moving Iran's Uranium To Russia, US President Rejects Proposal
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