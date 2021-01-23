IND USA
In hidden message on White House website, Biden calls for coders

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:18 AM IST
President Joe Biden reacts to a reporters question after signing executive orders in the State Dinning Room of the White House, in Washington.(AP)

The recently updated website for President Joe Biden's White House carried an invitation for tech specialists savvy enough to find it.

Hidden in the HTML code on https://www.whitehouse.gov was an invitation to join the US Digital Service, a technology unit within the White House.

"If you're reading this, we need your help building back better," the message said.

Former President Barack Obama launched the service in 2014 to recruit technologists to help revamp government services - for example by modernizing Medicare's payment system or reforming hiring practices across government agencies.

Tech specialists join the Digital Service for typically one or two years.

