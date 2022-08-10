In major policy shift, China says it will take Taiwan by force if necessary

China’s white paper on Taiwan glossed over the opinion of many on the island who are against merging with the mainland but are in favour of continued close economic cooperation.

Beijing has come under strong international criticism in the ways it has diluted the system in Hong Kong after quelling pro-democracy protests in the city and ensuring that mainland loyalists now govern it.

A Reuters report pointed out that in the latest document China had withdrawn an assurance not to send troops or administrators to Taiwan after taking it back unlike in the past two documents (1993 and 2000), “…signalling a decision by President Xi Jinping to grant less autonomy than previously suggested”.

“To realise peaceful reunification, we must acknowledge that the mainland and Taiwan have their own distinct social systems and ideologies. “The ‘one country, two systems’ principle is the most inclusive solution to this problem,” it said, referring to the mechanism of partial autonomy under which Beijing governs Hong Kong and Macau.

The white paper said the “one country, two systems” principle will work in maintaining Taiwan’s “distinct social systems and ideologies”.

“External forces have encouraged and instigated provocative actions by the separatist forces; these have intensified cross-Straits tension and confrontation, and undermined peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region,” it said, in what appeared to be referring to Pelosi’s visit and Washinton’s support for Taiwan, despite having no official ties with the island given that US follows the “one China” principle.

Without naming the US, the white paper criticised “external forces” for instigating provocative action in the region.

“We are ready to create vast space for peaceful reunification; but we will leave no room for separatist activities in any form,” the policy paper said.

Referring to the use of military force, it said: “This is to guard against external interference and all separatist activities. In no way does it target our fellow Chinese in Taiwan. Use of force would be the last resort taken under compelling circumstances,” it added.

China will seek “peaceful reunification,” but “will not renounce the use of force, and we reserve the option of taking all necessary measures,” said the white paper titled The Taiwan Question and China’s Reunification in the New Era. It was released by the Taiwan affairs office of the state council (China’s Cabinet) and its information department.

The previous editions of the documents were The Taiwan Question and Reunification of China (1993) and The One-China Principle and the Taiwan Question (2000), a state media report said.

Against the backdrop of rising tension in the region, the Chinese government’s latest policy paper on Taiwan released on Wednesday reiterated Beijing’s tough stance even as it talked about peace.

Chinese state media said the unprecedented military drills were a practice for the final “reunification” of Taiwan and a blueprint to blockade it.

For nearly a week, the PLA fired missiles over the island, while its fighter jets and warships entered into Taiwan’s air and water space with impunity, crossing the notional median line on the Taiwan Strait.

China’s decision to conduct “regular patrols” in the region means it is in no mood to relent from its aggressive posturing against Taiwan, a self-ruled democracy which Beijing claims as a renegade region.

“Theatre forces will keep an eye on the changes in the situation in the Taiwan Strait, continue to carry out training and preparation for combat, organise regular combat readiness patrols in the direction of the Taiwan Strait, and resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the statement added.

The eastern command said a series of joint military operations in the sea and airspace around Taiwan had “successfully completed various tasks and effectively tested the integrated combat capabilities of the troops”.

The military exercise announced last week in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit - which extended beyond the initial four-day schedule - ended on Wednesday, the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) eastern theatre command said in a statement.

