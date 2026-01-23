In UK trade with Trump's aggressive America, Indian-origin envoy gets key role

UK Prime Minister Kier Starmer has appointed Indian-origin expert Varun Chandra as the country's new special envoy to the US on trade and investment. Chandra will be responsible for furthering the UK's economic interests in America, as the UK seeks to mend relations strained by the Greenland crisis. Previously, Chandra served as the global managing partner at Hakluyt, a global advisory firm. (X)

Chandra is currently Starmer's business liaison in Downing Street. He was also part of the talks held between the UK and US at the World Economic Forum in Davos amid Trump's efforts to acquire Greenland, Bloomberg reported.

Banker-turned-consultant Chandra has longstanding Labour Party ties, the report said. Previously, Chandra served as the global managing partner at Hakluyt, a global advisory firm.

Chandra was born with Indian roots to immigrant parents in South Shields in northeast England, The Financial Express reported. His work revolves around finance and strategic advisor. He travels to Washington regularly and builds relations with key figures of the Trump administration, including Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

Last year, Chandra helped in securing a UK-US trade agreement, after which lower tariffs were imposed on Britain than on the European Union, although efforts to make progress in technology and other sectors have since stalled.

Starmer now wants Chandra to work along with Christian Turner, the new British ambassador to Washington.

Turner has been tasked with maximising business relationships, while Chandra has been tasked with focusing on diplomacy.

The appointment indicates Starmer's focus on prioritising British soft power and improving relations with the US, even as it has faced pressure from Trump in recent days.

Earlier, US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick appreciated Chandra as an “excellent representative” of Great Britain and a “trusted friend".

The move comes amid tensions between Britain and the US over President Donald Trump's pursuit to acquire Greenland and his recent comments about the NATO troops staying off the frontlines in Afghanistan.