‘Increasing frustration’ bulding up within royal family over King Charles' refusal to reconcile with Harry, book claims

A royal tell-all book has revealed that the royal family members are getting fed up with King Charles III’s reluctance to reconcile with Prince Harry. A book by Omid Scobie – Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival – whose advance copy was obtained by Page Six, made these claims. A royal tell-all book has revealed that the royal family members are getting fed up with King Charles III’s reluctance to reconcile with Prince Harry (AP/PTI, Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Harry and Meghan Markle quit the royal family and moved to California in 2020, but reports claim that they later made efforts to reconnect with the family. Charles, however, refused to budge.

“It’s complex, but there’s increasing frustration from some of the wider circle of family members that Charles won’t just fix things for the sake of everyone,” a royal source told Omid.

A friend of the Duke of Sussex also claimed that Charles refused to reciprocate when Harry wished him a merry Christmas in 2022. “It was an awkward conversation, but he knew if he didn’t make those first steps, there would never be any progress,” the friend said of Harry’s decision to reach out. “There were no raised voices, no arguments … but the King was cold and brief rather than open to any proper dialogue.”

The book has also claimed that Harry asked Charles a heartbreaking question after he was asked to leave Frogmore cottage. He allegedly asked Charles, “Don’t you want to see your grandchildren any more?” He then allegedly begged the king to let him keep the keys to Frogmore cottage.

Back in 2023, Charles ordered Harry and his wife Meghan Markle to leave their Windsor home. Omid wrote about the moment a “shocked” Harry and Meghan were ordered to return their keys to their Winsor home. Omid called the move “a cheap shot from a wounded father bounded by an institutional system that is often intolerant of human emotion”. He also said that the house was the family’s "only true safe option when visiting the United Kingdom" since armed guards monitor the grounds.