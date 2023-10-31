‘Incredible bond’: Viral post details how sister of Israeli hostage helped her before abduction

A Facebook pagede dicated to keeping the stories of Israeli hostages alive has posted a “story about sisters,” one of whom, Eden Yerushalmi, celebrated her 24th birthday in captivity. She was abducted by Hamas terrorists from the Nova Music Festival in Israel. Eden lives in Tel Aviv, “loves the sea, and has a smile that's hard to ignore.”

An aerial view shows the burnt cars of festival-goers at the site of an attack on the Nova Festival by Hamas gunmen from Gaza, near Israel's border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, October 12, 2023 (REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg)(REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“When the terrorists started their brutal attack on the festival, she immediately called her older sister, Shani. Anyone who has an older sister knows how natural this choice is, in Eden's case, it was fateful,” a post by the page Bring Them Home Now reads. “Shani, along with the youngest sister, May, locked themselves in a room at their mother's house, and for four hours, they stayed on the line with Eden as she evaded the terrorists and moved between hiding spots. They never left her side.”

It continued, “Shani helped Eden breathe through the phone, suggested that she stay quiet, and offered her to appear lifeless. Eden hide inside a car with her friends who had been shot and were no longer alive. She summoned her courage and, with her sister's advice, moved to another hiding place, lying amidst thorny bushes. The sisters remained on the line, breathing together, staying together. Incredible bond of sisters, a war room of sisters.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Their parents, on the other side of the door, were frantic with worry and weren't allowed in the room while Shani and May watched over their middle sister from afar, managing to maintain their composure. They heard the gunshots and the chaos surrounding Eden, and then, after four hours of tension, a moment of silence: "Shani, they caught me" said Eden and the call disconnected,” it added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Eden was eventually abducted and is being held captive in Gaza. Hamas recentlysaid on its Telegram channel that it has released two of his hostages after negotiations with Qatar and Egypt. The hostages have been identified as Israeli citizens Nurit Yitzhak and Yochved Lifshitz. Before that, Hamas released American mother-and-daughter Judith Tai Raanan and Natalie Raanan.