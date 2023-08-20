Incredible resurfaced video shows Bigfoot moving through Mississippi woods: Watch

A video that has resurfaced and gone viral seemingly shows a Sasquatch moving through Mississippi woods. Sasquatch, or Bigfoot, is believed to be a large and hairy humanlike creature. It is said to exist in the northwestern United States and western Canada.

The resurfaced video was recorded and posted to YouTube back in 2015 by Josh Highcliffe. In the caption, Josh wrote, in part, “I was out hunting hogs, just sitting in a part of the swamp i have heard em before...it is not too far from a road. I was wearing hunting camo and just sitting dead still waiting for it to get dark, cause thats when the hogs come out. I hear a noise behind the tree i was sitting on, i thought it was the hogs, when i got around i could not believe my own two eyes.”

He added, “There was this huge black thing crouched by a dead cypress about 50 yards away, i thought it was a hog but saw these big shoulders and a head upright with hands. It looked like it was digging out the stump. My first instinct was to run, i did not even think of shooting...then i know no one will believe me...it was like everything slowed down...i was scared! I took out my iphone and started videotaping it..i guess i pushed the record button twice cause it stopped blinking red.. but i pushed it again. I hear a truck driving down the road and the thing stood up!! I was trying to be dead quiet...when it stood up i could not control myself and ran. That stump was huge and i'd guess the sucker was 7feet tall, i am a hunter and am pretty darn good at guessing size.”

Prominent Bigfoot hunter Claudia Ackley’s death

Last month, prominent Bigfoot hunter Claudia Ackley, who claimed to have filmed the cryptid, died at the age of 51. Claudia, who had sued the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to prove the existence of the animal, was found dead at her Tennessee home on July 3. A heart attack was suspected to be her cause of death, her partner Ed Brown confirmed to The US Sun.

Claudia claimed that she first sighted the cryptid nearly a decade ago. Since then, she devoted her life in an attempt to prove that the mythical, hairy humanoid exists, and is dangerous. Her partner, Ed, said that the Bigfoot community "lost a soldier" after her death.

According to the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization, there were as many as 676 alleged Bigfoot sightings or encounters in Washington state. In California, on the other hand, there were 445.