'Indescribable' pressure: Taiwan thanks Navy amid China tensions
In a trip to the Suao naval base on Taiwan's northeastern coast late Thursday, Tsai told sailors that fulfilling their mission in the tight confines of a ship must have been difficult.
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has visited sailors in the island's navy to thank them for their efforts amid days of war games and military drills by China, calling the pressure they had faced "indescribable".
China, which claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, has been staging such exercises this month to show its anger at the visit to Taipei of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
In a trip to the Suao naval base on Taiwan's northeastern coast late Thursday, Tsai told sailors that fulfilling their mission in the tight confines of a ship must have been difficult.
Also read: India exercises strategic autonomy, worried at Russia’s ‘no limit’ China tilt
"In the face of China's harassment and provocation outside Taiwan's territorial waters, it is even more necessary to keep an eye on the dynamics of enemy ships all the time. The pressure is so great that it is indescribable," Tsai said, according to footage released by the defence ministry.
The military has shown firm and unwavering courage and responded calmly, guarding maritime security and maintaining regional peace, she added.
Taiwan is like a navy ship, Tsai said.
"Although it sometimes encounters unpredictable winds and waves, as long as the comrades on board are united, they can overcome all the challenges in front of them. This is the spirit of the Taiwanese people, but also the spirit of naval officers and sailors."
Also watch: Amid China’s drills, Taiwan shows off Sky Bow III missiles, Oerlikon GDF Gun
A video to accompany a post on Tsai's Facebook page about her visit showed Taiwanese sailors, wearing anti-flash gear, warning Chinese warships by radio to change direction, saying they had "seriously damaged security in the Taiwan Strait".
Tsai has repeatedly said Taiwan would neither escalate conflict nor provoke during the crisis, and the island's defence ministry has stressed its "calm" response to Chinese activities.
Although the scale of China's drills is much reduced from earlier in the month, Taiwan continues to report Chinese fighters and warships operating around the island.
-
WHO expert on hurdle in tracking new variants, reducing risk of long Covid
Two years into the pandemic, nearly 15,000 deaths are still being reported globally each week. “15,000 mothers, daughters, fathers, sons, brothers, sisters, friends… people we love. I know we are tired, but when did this become acceptable?” asked DrDr Kerkhoven Twitter. While Omicron BA.5 remains the dominant circulating variant of concern, the expert warned that "there will be more variants with such intense circulation".
-
Japan PM Fumio Kishida tests positive for Covid; symptoms mild, says govt
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has tested positive for Covid-19, the government said. Kishida, 65, developed a cough and slight fever on Saturday night and came up positive in a PCR test, according to a statement by the Cabinet Office. He's currently resting at the prime minister's official residence. Coronavirus infections in the country have remained near record highs, with 24,780 Covid cases found in Tokyo alone on Sunday.
-
No live telecast for Imran Khan speeches: Pak media watchdog to channels| Report
Pakistan's media watchdog - the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority or PEMRA - has barred TV channels from broadcasting live the speeches of former prime local media, minister Imran Khan has reported. The action came after the cricketer-turned politician - who has been attacking the Shehbaz Sharif government ever since his party lost power earlier this year - on Saturday slammed the police, bureaucracy and the Election Commission, and threatened to file cases against them.
-
World Senior Citizen’s Day 2022: Know more on history, significance
World Senior Citizen's Day is celebrated each year on August 21 to recognise the achievements of the more mature representatives of the world. The day provides an opportunity to show appreciation towards senior citizens for their dedication, accomplishments, and services they give throughout their lives. Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant also urged the people to 'express our gratitude for the wisdom and love' senior citizens share with us.
-
Zelensky warns of ‘vicious’ attack by Russia ahead of Ukraine's Independence Day
Ahead of Independence Day, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday warned the citizens of the war-torn nation that they have to be vigilant in the coming week amid fresh blasts in Crimea and a missile attack near a nuclear power plant that wounded 12 civilians. Ukraine will mark its 31st Independence Day on August 24, even as the country fights nearly six months of a Russian invasion.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics