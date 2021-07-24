Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / India and Pakistan needs better compliance to resolve bilateral issues, says US
world news

India and Pakistan needs better compliance to resolve bilateral issues, says US

"With regard to India-Pakistan, I would just note that we strongly believe that India and Pakistan's issues are ones for them to work out between themselves,"
PTI | | Posted by Shanza Khan, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 04:04 PM IST
Relations between India and Pakistan nose-dived after New Delhi abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 on August 5

India and Pakistan need to work with each other to resolve their bilateral issues, the United States has said, observing that it had always encouraged the two neighbours to build a more stable relationship going forward.

"With regard to India-Pakistan, I would just note that we strongly believe that India and Pakistan's issues are ones for them to work out between themselves," Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Dean Thompson told reporters during a conference call here on Friday.

"We are pleased to see that the ceasefire that went into place earlier this year is - has remained intact, and we certainly always encourage them to continue their efforts to find ways to build a more stable relationship going forward," Thompson said in response to a question.

Relations between India and Pakistan nose-dived after New Delhi abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 on August 5, 2019 and bifurcated it into two Union territories. The two neighbours earlier in the year signed a ceasefire agreement.

On a question on Afghanistan, the Acting Assistant Secretary said that the US expects all the countries in the region to have a shared interest in a stable and secure Afghanistan going forward.

Secretary of State Tony Blinken is slated to visit India next week during which Afghanistan would be a major topic of discussion.

“We will certainly be looking at talking with our Indian partners about how we can work together to realise that goal, to find ways to bring the parties together, and continue to pursue a negotiated settlement to end the longstanding war," Thompson said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india pakistan ties india-pakistan bilateral series
TRENDING NEWS

Meet Sidney, the doggo that loves to ‘howl like a baby wolf’. Watch

Homeowners yell ‘get off our lawn’ at man trying to save neighbour’s life

The Billionaire With A Heart

Anand Mahindra posts ‘Twitter’s magic has worked’ after reconnecting with friend
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP