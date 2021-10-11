India condemns suicide attack on mosque in Afghanistan

India on Monday strongly condemned a terrorist attack on a Shia mosque at Kunduz in Afghanistan in which more than 100 people were reportedly killed and said the perpetrators of the assault should be speedily brought to justice.

The Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) has claimed the suicide bombing at the mosque on October 8. Hundreds of Shia men gathered for Friday prayers when the bomber struck. Dozens of people were injured in the deadly attack.

“India strongly condemns the terrorist attack on a Shia mosque in Kunduz, Afghanistan in which more than 100 Afghans were reported to have lost [their] lives and several others injured,” the external affairs ministry said in a statement.

“We extend our condolences and sympathies to the families of the victims during their difficult time,” it said.

India said the attack had once again highlighted the need to combat terrorism in Afghanistan.

The statement said, “India stands committed in the fight against the scourge of terrorism and reiterates the importance of combating terrorism in Afghanistan. We stand with the people of Afghanistan and hope that perpetrators of this attack would be identified and brought to justice expeditiously.”

Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan after the collapse of the Ashraf Ghani government on August 15, India has repeatedly insisted that Afghan soil must not be used for terrorism. The Indian government has also cautioned the world community against rushing into recognising the Taliban setup, saying the change of power in Afghanistan was not inclusive and was done without negotiations.