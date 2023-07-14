India expresses displeasure over Khalistan referendum in Canada

Even as the next phase of the so-called Khalistan Referendum is scheduled for this Sunday, India has reiterated its displeasure to Canada over its territory being used for this purpose.

The referendum, being organised by the secessionist group Sikhs for Justice or SFJ, is scheduled to take place at the Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha in the Malton area of the town of Mississauga in the Greater Toronto Area or GTA.

However, while the previous referendum in the GTA, in Brampton in September last year, was held at a public community centre, permission to use a similar space this time was denied, an Indian official said.

The so-called referendum is being held a second time in the GTA because of demand from those who were unable to participate in the previous round, SFJ has claimed.

The voting centre has been named after Mohinder Singh Kooner, a resident of Canada, who was shot dead by Border Security Force in Rajasthan near the border with Pakistan while trying to cross into India on July 15, 1989. Kooner had been associated with the Khalistan Liberation Force as well the International Sikh Youth Federation, which remains banned in Canada as a terrorist entity.

India’s High Commission in Ottawa has flagged this matter to Global Affairs Canada, the country’s foreign ministry, in a formal communique.

“The illegal ‘referendum’ by Sikh for Justice’, an organisation proscribed under Unlawful Association Prevention Act of India, is a futile effort by those who want to derail the Canada-India relationship. Such an ill-intentioned move will be thwarted by tens of millions of friends of India in Canada through non-violent and peaceful means, as was evident in Indo-Canadians coming together in Toronto on 8 July,” India’s High Commissioner to Ottawa Sanjay Kumar Verma said.

He was referring to the counter-demonstration held by Indo-Canadian in front of the Indian Consulate in Toronto that day, while pro-Khalistan elements held their ‘Kill India’ rally, which had directly targeted India’s seniormost diplomats in the country.

In fact, those who opposed the Khalistani rally are active in complaining against the signs appearing in the GTA promoting the referendum. They have lodged complaints about them with municipal authorities. Among them was Vijay Jain, who was present at the demonstration last Saturday in Toronto. He said they felt such pro-Khalistan rallies and referendums were “creating disharmony among diaspora communities, and its not good for Canada.”

“We are writing to all levels of government to stop encouraging Khalistani activities in Canada,” he added.

They have launched a letter-writing campaign to Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau. That letter states, “These referendums, often fueled by misinformation and propaganda, have the potential to create divisions within our society and undermine the values that Canada stands for. It is essential to address this issue promptly and ensure that our democratic processes are not exploited to spread hatred and misinformation.”

As for the referendum signs that have appeared at several locations in the GTA, the letter said, “The illegal posters that have been appearing in various parts of Canada not only incite fear but also contribute to the spread of false narratives and divisive ideologies.”

Letters are also being sent to the Mayor of Mississauga Bonnie Crombie and city councillors are being contacted in this regard as part of a ‘multi-pronged” strategy, Jain said.

SFJ had claimed that over 100,000 persons had participated in the 2022 Brampton referendum and expected a large turnout on Sunday as well.

