Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Indian envoy meets Quad UN Ambassadors, discuss strengthening int'l order
world news

Indian envoy meets Quad UN Ambassadors, discuss strengthening int'l order

All four nations find a common ground of being democratic nations and common interests of unhindered maritime trade and security.
India's Permanent Representative to the UN TS Tirumurti(ANI file photo)
Updated on Jun 15, 2022 08:31 AM IST
ANI |

India's Permanent Representative to the UN, TS Tirumurti on Wednesday (local time) met with UN Ambassadors from the Quad (Australia, India, Japan & the United States), in New York.

Tirumurti met US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Australian Ambassador Mitch Fifield, and Japanese Ambassador Kimihiro Ishikane.

"Following the Quad Leaders' Summit in Tokyo, @UN Ambassadors from the Quad (Australia, India, Japan & the United States) met again in New York today. We discussed ways to strengthen the rules-based international order and reinforce efforts at the UN to tackle global challenges," tweeted Tirumurti.

Also read: West Asian Quad to be upgraded to summit level during Biden’s visit to Israel

All four nations find a common ground of being democratic nations and common interests of unhindered maritime trade and security.

Amid reports of China and Russia coming closer, the US has planned to "enhance cooperation, engagement, strategic and economic ties" with its Quad partners.

As competition continues between China and members of the Quad, it will be critical to find ways to creatively engage in ways that mitigate risk.

RELATED STORIES

Members share a vision of an open and free Indo-Pacific. Each is involved in the development and economic projects as well as in promoting maritime domain awareness and maritime security.

It is one of the many avenues for interaction among India, Australia, Japan and the US and should not be seen in an exclusive context.

Also read: An auspicious start to Quad

There is a general understanding that the Quad would not take on a military dimension against any country. The strategic community in China, nevertheless, had branded it an emerging "Asian NATO".

Notably, Japanese PM Shinzo Abe's "Confluence of Two Seas" address to the Indian Parliament gave a fresh impetus to the Quad concept. This recognised the economic rise of India. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india quad
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP