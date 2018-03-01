India, Russia and Bangladesh sign MoU on building nuke plant

India, Russia and Bangladesh on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in building the Rooppur nuclear power project in Bangladesh.

Indian companies can be involved in construction and installation works and supply of materials and equipment of a non-critical category for the project, said a statement issued by Russia’s State Atomic Energy Corporation or Rosatom.

Rosatom, Bangladesh’s science and technology ministry and India’s Department of Atomic Energy will also cooperate in the field of personnel training, exchange of experience and consulting support.

The MoU was signed in Moscow by Rosatom’s deputy director general for international relations Nikolay Spassky, Bangladesh ambassador SM Saiful Hoque and Indian ambassador Pankaj Saran.

Rosatom is building the nuclear power plant in Bangladesh on a turnkey basis, with JSC Atomstroyexport, part of Rosatom’s engineering division, as the general construction contractor. The scope of work includes design, production and supply of equipment, construction, installation, start-up and commissioning.

The MoU signed on Thursday creates a framework for interaction between the Russian contractor and Indian and Bangladeshi experts in the implementation of the project.

“Today was a landmark event for both of our countries and the industry as a whole. We are confident that this is the first step toward the formation of a new, forward-looking cooperation agenda in the region,” said Spassky.

“Rosatom is a global company and a world leader in the peaceful uses of nuclear energy. We are open to cooperation in the framework of our projects. The signing of the memorandum is another illustration of our approach.”

The main phase of the construction of the nuclear power plant, the first one in Bangladesh, began late last year. The Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission, the state-run nuclear energy research and regulatory body, is in charge of the project with financial and technical support from Russia.

The plant will have two units of 1,200 MW each and the construction is expected to be completed by 2024.

The project is being built at Rooppur near the Padma river under a contract signed by Russia and Bangladesh in December 2015. The nuclear plant is estimated to cost $12.65 billion, 90% of which will be provided by Russia on credit. Bangladesh is required to pay back the loan over a period of nearly 30 years with a 10-year grace period.