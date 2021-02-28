India to vaccinate elderly population from March 1. Which other countries have vaccinated senior citizens

India, like many countries, has now shifted its focus from vaccinating only healthcare and frontline workers against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) to senior citizens as they are more vulnerable to the virus. The vaccination programme for people above the age of 60 years and within the age bracket of 45-59 years with co-morbidities will begin from March 1 in the country.

Over 239.6 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered all over the world as of Saturday, according to the data compiled at the University of Oxford under 'Our World in Data' project.

Here is the status of the elderly population with respect to Covid vaccines, in other countries

The United States that has vaccinated a total of 72.81 million people against the coronavirus has also vaccinated its senior citizens. Minneapolis in the US has so far vaccinated 42 per cent of the population aged 65 years and older and was planning to step into the next phase which is to vaccinate at least 70 per cent of the population aged above 65 years. France started its vaccination programme in December last year and has also entered the next phase of vaccination this week. Numerous healthcare workers and people above the age of 75 years have been inoculated since then. France this week has started rolling out vaccine doses for vulnerable people within the age group of 45-60 years through family doctors. France has vaccinated around 4.48 million people, as of February 27. Ghana has received 600,000 vaccine doses through the first shipment of the World Health Organisation's (WHO) vaccine sharing scheme COVAX. It plans to vaccinate healthcare workers, people with health care conditions and those above the age of 60 years in the first segment of the inoculation drive. Another African nation, Senegal has also launched its vaccination campaign after receiving China's Sinopharm this week and plans to inoculate people above 60 years of age, healthcare workers and people with comorbidities in the initial drive. In Germany, while the elderly people were kept first in line to receive the Covid-19 vaccination, the hesitation against the vaccine has prompted authorities to use unused vaccines for people between the age of 18 to 64 years. Israel which claims to have vaccinated over 53 per cent of its total population has vaccinated its elderly population. 80 per cent of the people aged 60 years and above have got two doses of the coronavirus vaccines, as reported by ABC News. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is now planning to vaccinate all Israelis above 16 years of age before March-end. The UK also entered the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive on Sunday as the National Health Services (NHS) started calling people above the age of 60 years to book their jabs in the nearest vaccination centres, pharmacy or general practitioners. About 2 million people aged 60-64 years will be invited as much of the population above the age of 64 years have been vaccinated. Russia has in December approved its coronavirus vaccination Sputnik V for the people aged above 60 years. China, however, is different in the pattern described above. The country is focussing more on vaccinating people aged 18 to 59 years of age who have the capability to spread the disease faster. Some provincial governments are not inoculating senior citizens, reportedly due to safety concerns, saying they were included in the clinical trial, as reported by VOA.