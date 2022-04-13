India, US spent a lot of time discussing Ukraine war: Jaishankar
Foreign minister S Jaishankar, who is currently in the United States and has held a series of high-level meetings, said on Wednesday that a lot of time was spent on discussing the ongoing war in Ukraine, which will soon complete two months. "Obviously a lot of our time went to discussions on Ukraine, there was discussion on US perspectives, their analysis, their sense, what they think is likely to happen. The conflict (Russia-Ukraine) and diplomacy involved in it -- peace talks, progress, etc were one set of issues that came up," according to news agency ANI quoted him as saying.
Jaishankar added that the Narendra Modi government had provided 90 tons of relief material to Ukraine last month but the focus is now more on the supply of medicines to the war-torn country.
“We (India and the United States) discussed the energy situation, at some length we discussed food security of all countries -- what could be done? Humanitarian situation, what are different countries doing, we spoke about that,” Jaishankar also said.
The foreign minister pointed out that the discussions with Americans over Russia's offensive were more about what could be done to encourage an early cessation of hostilities.
“That's where the focus should be. We do think a large part of the international community and some other countries have taken active interest and think along similar lines,” Jaishankar told reporters.
A few days back, Modi and United States President Joe Biden had a virtual meeting over the Ukraine war. Both leaders sought to bridge differences in their positions on the Russian offensive.
Since the beginning of the war on February 24, India has condemned and expressed concerns over the attacks on Ukrainian cities, the casualties and the difficulties that civilians are facing daily.
However, it has abstained from a United Nations resolution suspending Russia from the human rights council. Ninety-three countries have voted in favour of the resolution and 24 against it.
(With inputs from ANI)
-
Russia tells Ukraine to 'watch out' after it captures pro-Kremlin politician
Russia on Wednesday told Ukraine to "watch out" after its former Soviet neighbour captured pro-Kremlin politician Viktor Medvedchuk, turning down Kyiv's offer of a swap with a warning that those holding him might soon be detained themselves. One of President Vladimir Putin's close allies in Ukraine, Medvedchuk, was shown handcuffed and wearing the uniform of a Ukrainian soldier on Tuesday in a picture tweeted by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
-
‘Unacceptable’: Russia ‘disagrees’ with Joe Biden's ‘genocide’ allegation
US President Joe Biden on Tuesday amounted Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine to “genocide”, and accused his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin of trying to “wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian”.
-
France's Emmanuel Macron refuses to term Russia's assault on Ukraine 'genocide'
French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday refused to term Russia's offensive in Ukraine 'genocide' and said that the people of both countries are fraternal. His comments come in the backdrop of United States President Joe Biden calling the nearly two-month-old war in Ukraine 'genocide'. Highlighting the well-known crimes committed by the US in recent times, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov added that such a remark from Joe Biden is hardly acceptable.
-
UN warns of trafficking as 40,000 more flee war-torn Ukraine
More than 40,000 more Ukrainian refugees fled in 24 hours, the United Nations said Wednesday, as it warned of traffickers seeking to exploit vulnerable women and children on the move. The UN refugee agency UNHCR said 4,656,509 Ukrainians had fled since Russia invaded on February 24 -- a figure up 40,679 on Tuesday's update. "The Ukrainian refugee crisis is a protection crisis for women and children," said UNHCR assistant high commissioner Gillian Triggs.
-
Ukraine is a 'crime scene', says ICC chief prosecutor after visiting Bucha town
The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, on Wednesday visited the town of Bucha -- the scene of hundreds of civilian killings which Ukraine has blamed on Russian forces who occupied it for several weeks. "The law needs to be mobilised and sent into battle to protect civilians". Moscow has so far denied responsibility for the deaths and President Vladimir Putin has dismissed reports of Russian soldiers shooting civilians as "fake".
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics