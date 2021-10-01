Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India, US talk cooperation in space, cyber sectors
world news

India, US talk cooperation in space, cyber sectors

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin and visiting Indian chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat exchanged views on advancing the defence partnership between the two sides.
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON OCT 01, 2021 11:23 PM IST
An armed forces full honour arrival ceremony and an armed forces full honour wreath ceremony held in honour of Indian Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, in Washington on Friday. (ANI)

India and the United States have discussed enhanced defence cooperation in new domains such as space, cyber and emerging technologies.

In a meeting that was described by the US as “historic”, defence secretary Lloyd Austin and visiting Indian chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat exchanged views on advancing the defence partnership between the two sides. This was General Rawat’s first visit to the Pentagon.

Lloyd Austin underscored US’s “commitment to supporting the Indian armed forces” transition towards greater institutional integration and operational jointness”, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said in readout of their meeting. “They also discussed opportunities for expanding multilateral cooperation with regional partners.”

“This historic meeting highlights the enduring strength of the US-India Major Defence Partnership as the two countries work in concert with like-minded partners to sustain a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Kirby said further.

India and the United States have a close defence relationship with growing defence trade between them and joint military exercises.

Lloyd Austin made his first overseas trip as defence secretary to India. Austin and US secretary of state Antony Blinken will receive their Indian counterparts Rajnath Singh and S Jaishankar for the 2+2 ministerial dialogue slated for November.

