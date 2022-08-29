India vs Pak Asia Cup: 'Government is Manhoos' says Pak leader after loss

After India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan in the second match of the Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai, the former federal minister of Islamabad Chaudhry Fawad Hussain blamed Shahbaz Sharif-led country's "imported" government for losing the cricket match.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read| Pandya, Jadeja give India thrilling win over Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022

Taking to Twitter, the former Information and Broadcasting Minister of Pakistan said that loosing match in Dubai is not the team's fault but the present government is "manhoos" (unlucky).

"It's not the team's fault, the imported government is the unlucky," Fawad Hussain said in a tweet (roughly translated from Urdu).

There are several reports surfaced over the Pakistan government's negligence toward its players.

It is to be noted that during Commonwealth Games earlier this month, a Pakistani mediaperson Shiraz Hassan compared Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's style with the attitude of leaders from the neighbouring country.

"This is how India projects their athletes. Pooja Gehlot won bronze and expressed sorrow as she was unable to win the Gold medal, and PM Modi responded to her. Ever saw such message from Pakistan PM or President? Do they even know that Pakistani athletes are winning medals" Hassan had tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read| Watch: Manjrekar asks Jadeja 'Ok to talk to me Jaddu?' after India beat Pakistan

A gesture by PM Modi, who told a heartbroken athlete, that her Commonwealth Games bronze medal called for a celebration and not an apology earned accolades on social media as users globally lavished praise at his inspiring leadership.

The cricket match seemed lagging in the beginning with KL Rahul, and Rohit Sharma making an early exit however the spines straightened with Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya taking India towards victory inch by inch.

The crucial partnership between Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya helped India defeat arch-rivals Pakistan in a thrilling clash by five wickets in the second match of the Asia Cup 2022 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jadeja smashed 35 while Pandya hammered 33* in 17 balls. For Pakistan, Mohammad Nawaz bagged three and Naseem Shah scalped two wickets.

Chasing 148 runs, India got off to a bad start as they lost their opener, KL Rahul, without even scoring a run. Rahul's wicket brought Virat Kohli out on the crease, who is playing his 100th T20I today.