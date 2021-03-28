Home / World News / Indian Army donates 1 lakh doses Covid-19 vaccines to Nepal Army
world news

Indian Army donates 1 lakh doses Covid-19 vaccines to Nepal Army

The vaccines brought on Air India aircraft were handed over by the Indian Army officials to their counterparts from the Nepal Army at the Tribhuvan International Airport.
PTI | , Kathmandu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 10:01 PM IST
Nepal has so far reported 276,839 cases of coronavirus and 3,027 deaths related to it, according to my Republica..(REUTERS)

The Indian Army on Sunday gifted one lakh doses of made in India anti-Covid-19 vaccines to the Nepal Army, according to the sources.

The vaccines brought on Air India aircraft were handed over by the Indian Army officials to their counterparts from the Nepal Army at the Tribhuvan International Airport.

“Indian Army has gifted one lakh doses of made in India Covid – 19 vaccines to Nepal Army and it will be helpful for the force,” according to a source from the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu.

Earlier India, which has provided made in India vaccines to several countries, has provided 1 million doses to Nepal in January.

Previously, India has also provided medicines and testing kits to Nepal.

Nepal has so far reported 276,839 cases of coronavirus and 3,027 deaths related to it, according to my Republica.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP