Indian, Chinese troops begin to disengage at Pangong lake: China

Indian and Chinese troops have begun to disengage along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) near Pangong lake, the Chinese defence ministry announced on Wednesday.

According to the consensus reached at the 9th round of military commander-level talks, the frontline units of the Chinese and Indian armed forces have begun to disengage at Pangong lake on February 10, said Chinese defence ministry spokesperson Wu Qian, in a statement published on the ministry’s website.

The troops have begun to disengage “simultaneously and systematically”, Wu was quoted as saying in the statement.

The details of the disengagement were not shared by the Chinese defence ministry but it possibly indicates a movement towards resolving the nine-month military standoff between the two neighbours across multiple points in eastern Ladakh.

The 9th round of China-India Corps Commander Level meeting was held on the Chinese side of the Moldo-Chushul border meeting point on January 24.

At the meeting, the two sides said they had “agreed to push for an early disengagement of the frontline troops.” They also agreed “to follow the important consensus of their state leaders, maintain the good momentum of dialogue and negotiation, and hold the 10th round of the Corps Commander Level Meeting at an early date to jointly advance de-escalation.”

“The two sides agreed to continue their effective efforts in ensuring the restraint of the frontline troops, stabilise and control the situation along the LAC in the western Sector of the China-India border, and jointly maintain peace and tranquillity,” a statement from the Chinese defence ministry said.