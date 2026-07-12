Indian community in US to open museum on country's culture in Washington DC

From the Indus Valley Civilisation to a nation on the rise, the India story may soon come alive at a museum in Washington DC -- a first-of-its-kind project aimed at the younger generations of the Indian diaspora.

The India Heritage Centre is currently scouting for a suitable location to open a museum in Washington DC dedicated to exhibiting the country's rich cultural heritage (Representational/HT/ Praful Gangurde)

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The India Heritage Centre is scouting for a suitable location in the American capital to house the brick-and-mortar museum that would use immersive technology, virtual reality, interactive exhibits and multimedia displays to present India's contributions over the years to a global audience.

"The aim is to propagate awareness on India's age-old rich civilisational strength, educating the diaspora, especially younger generations, instilling pride, dispelling ignorance and perhaps sensitising the global multiethnic community," Indian-American educationist Amitabh Sharma told PTI.

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{{^usCountry}} Sharma has approached the Indian Embassy here for the use of a building purchased by it in 2013 in the heart of the American capital to set up the museum. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharma has approached the Indian Embassy here for the use of a building purchased by it in 2013 in the heart of the American capital to set up the museum. {{/usCountry}}

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This museum is envisioned as a global centre for Indian civilisation, history and heritage, a powerful educational resource for future generations and multiethnic communities, a cultural bridge fostering greater understanding and awareness, and a permanent legacy for the diaspora and supporters worldwide.

"At a time when narratives shape global perception, future generations require authentic institutions that preserve, present, and celebrate India's extraordinary contributions to humanity," Sharma said, adding a similar museum is also planned in Atlanta, Georgia and in other locations.

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The museum is proposed to have 10 galleries mapping the Indus Valley Civilisation, the Vedic Foundation, contributions of Indian innovations, spiritual prowess, Bharat's valiant protectors, India's cultural finesse, colonial invasions and resistance, Independence icons, India's inclusive economic growth story, and futuristic global leadership vision.

Over the past eight years, Sharma has consulted indologists, historians and archaeologists to validate the content for the museum.

A well-appointed auditorium for intellectual discourse will complement the historic presentations, Sharma said, adding that the India Heritage Centre was prepared to purchase land in the American capital if the proposed arrangement with the Embassy does not bear fruit.

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The museum will also serve other ethnic immigrants in the US, who may have limited knowledge of India's greatness, inclusiveness, contributions, and unity in diversity.

The India Heritage Centre estimates the total project cost to be between USD 12 million and USD 14 million and it looks forward to raising funds through high-net-worth individuals, corporate sponsorships, grants, crowdfunding and community support.