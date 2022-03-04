Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Indian embassy issues hotline number for evacuated citizens still in Romania
world news

Indian embassy issues hotline number for evacuated citizens still in Romania

40 725964976 is the 24x7 hotline number for any Indians evacuated from Ukraine and still in Romania. Please call for any assistance required," the embassy said in a Tweet.
Three more IAF C-17 aircraft carrying 630 Indians reach the Hindan airbase as part of Operation Ganga using airfields in Romania and Hungary in view of the Ukraine conflict, in Ghaziabad on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Published on Mar 04, 2022 06:34 PM IST
ANI |

The Indian embassy in Romania on Friday issued a hotline number for Indians who have been evacuated from Ukraine and are still in Romania.

" 40 725964976 is the 24x7 hotline number for any Indians evacuated from Ukraine and still in Romania. Please call for any assistance required," the embassy said in a Tweet.

Meanwhile, three more Indian Air Force's C-17 aircraft returned to the Hindan airbase late last night and early morning today carrying 630 Indian nationals from Ukraine, using airfields in Romania and Hungary under Operation Ganga.

"#OperationGanga Three more #IAF C-17 aircraft returned to Hindan airbase late last night and early morning today carrying Ukraine conflict-affected 630 Indian nationals, using airfields in Romania and Hungary," The Indian Air Force tweeted.

The Ministry of External Affairs has said that more than 7,400 persons are expected to be brought through special flights in the next two days. Further, 3,500 persons are expected to be brought back on Friday and over 3900 on March 5.

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities.

RELATED STORIES

Several countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations in Ukraine and imposed sanctions on Moscow. These countries have also promised Ukraine to help with military aid to fight Russia. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis russia ukraine indian embassy
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP