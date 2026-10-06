Indian ‘leader’ behind neo-Nazi ring abusing, torturing minor girls; victims forced to carve names, symbols on skin

An Indian national went on trial behind closed doors in Paris on Monday for allegedly leading a neo-Nazi child exploitation ring that coerced underage girls into performing sexual acts online and harming themselves.

This courtroom sketch made on October 5, 2026 shows Indian national Rohan Rane (L) appearing during his trial over allegedly forcing minors in which young girls, most of them minors, were forced to engage in sexual acts online and to mutilate themselves, at the assizes courthouse in Paris. (AFP)

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Rohan Rane, 29, is accused of running the group, which allegedly targeted vulnerable girls in countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Estonia, reported AFP.

Investigators allege that members of the group communicated through Discord and promoted neo-Nazi, antisemitic and misogynistic views, while expressing hostility towards feminists and the LGBTQ community.

Rane, who was arrested in 2021, had moved to France to study at a business school in Antibes before working as a fitness coach. He appeared in court on Monday wearing a white T-shirt.

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{{^usCountry}} He faces charges including torture or acts of barbarity against minors, organised extortion and the dissemination of child sexual abuse material. If convicted, he could face life imprisonment. How the investigation began {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He faces charges including torture or acts of barbarity against minors, organised extortion and the dissemination of child sexual abuse material. If convicted, he could face life imprisonment. How the investigation began {{/usCountry}}

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The case came to light in November 2020 after a report by the US National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The organisation identified online images of a 12-year-old girl with her chest exposed, while another user allegedly encouraged her to carve the name "Rohan" into her body, the report said.

According to a court document released by the US Department of Justice, the group, known as CVLT, promoted "neo-Nazism, nihilism, and paedophilia as its core principles."

Investigators allege that members approached vulnerable minors through Instagram and other social media platforms and persuaded them to send nude photographs. They then allegedly threatened to release the images or blackmailed the victims by threatening to make fake emergency calls to their homes.

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The accused group members reportedly referred to themselves as "warlords" and allegedly forced victims to perform sexual acts against their will, including acts involving knives. Some victims were allegedly forced to carve the names of their tormentors or Nazi symbols into their skin.

Investigators also allege that members encouraged victims to attempt suicide, including by drinking bleach or strangling themselves with a belt or leash.

One alleged member of the group, a 26-year-old US citizen, has already been sentenced in the United States for abducting and raping a 12-year-old girl in 2021.

Why is the trial being held behind closed doors?

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The Paris criminal court ordered the trial to be held behind closed doors following a request from US authorities.

The court said the decision was necessary because the group had allegedly attempted to intimidate victims and witnesses and had threatened US prosecutors.

The proceedings, which are scheduled to continue until Friday, are also expected to include videos depicting the alleged torture and humiliation of victims, many of whom were under 15.

Five US women, now aged between 18 and 21, have joined the case as civil parties and are expected to testify via video link.

Their lawyer, Hippolyte Marquetty, had opposed the decision to hold the proceedings behind closed doors. Supported by child protection organisations, he argued that his clients wanted to raise awareness about the dangers teenage girls can face on social media.

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(With inputs from AFP)