Toronto: A 25-year-old male, an Indian national, has been identified by Canadian homicide investigators as the victim of a suspected murder that came to light late last month. Tushar Sharma was believed to be in Canada on work. Canadian investigators are focused on piecing together a timeline of events leading up to the fire and his death. (Credit: IHIT)

On October 29, just before 10.30pm, officers from the Langley detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) responded to a report of a vehicle fire in the township in British Columbia.

First responders from the Langley Fire Department arrived at the scene and during the course of extinguishing the fire, they discovered what appeared to be human remains.

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) assumed charge of the ensuing investigation and continues to work in close partnership with Langley RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Services (IFIS) and the British Columbia Coroners Service to determine the circumstances surrounding the death.

IHIT investigators focused on piecing together a timeline of events leading up to the fire. Whether he was a victim of the fire or killed earlier wasn’t disclosed.

On Tuesday they identified the victim to further the investigation. He was identified as 25-year-old Tushar Sharma, a resident of Surrey. IHIT pointed out that Sharma “did not have a criminal record and had limited known contacts in Canada”.

“IHIT investigators continue to work with Mr. Sharma’s family and friends in Canada and overseas to gain a better understanding of his lifestyle and activities leading up to his death,” IHIT Sergeant Freda Fong said, in a statement.

“While the motive remains under investigation, evidence to date suggests this was a targeted incident,” she added.

She told local media that Sharma was believed to be in Canada on work and while he had extended kin in the country, his immediate family was in India. She added that he was not a Canadian citizen.

She explained that the process of identification took a few days because the remains found had to be examined.