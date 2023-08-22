News / World News / Indian national robbed of USD 10,000, shot dead by assailants in Mexico

Indian national robbed of USD 10,000, shot dead by assailants in Mexico

PTI |
Aug 22, 2023 12:26 PM IST

The Indian embassy in Mexico regrets the incident and said that they are in touch with the family and are extending all support.

An Indian national living in Mexico was shot dead and another injured after they were robbed by unknown assailants in Mexico City, with Indian authorities demanding their Mexican counterparts to apprehend the culprits at the earliest.

The incident took place on Saturday and the assailants robbed USD 10,000 from the Indian nationals, who have not been identified.
The incident took place on Saturday and the assailants robbed USD 10,000 from the Indian nationals, who have not been identified. (File photo)

The incident took place on Saturday and the assailants robbed USD 10,000 from the Indian nationals, who have not been identified. They had exchanged the money from the vicinity of the Mexico City International Airport, El Universal newspaper reported.

One of them lost his life due to the gunshots he received, and another was treated at the scene, without injuries, the report added.

The Indian embassy in Mexico regrets the incident and said that they are in touch with the family and are extending all support.

"In an extremely regrettable & heart-wrenching incident, an Indian national living in Mexico has been tragically shot dead. Embassy & @IndianAssoMex are in touch with his family & extending all support. We're demanding Mexican authorities to apprehend the culprits at the soonest," the embassy posted on X on Sunday.

"In the extremely regrettable & tragic death of an Indian national shot by unknown assailants in Mexico City, the Embassy is in constant touch with the law enforcement agencies to apprehend the culprits at the soonest & give justice to the family of the victim," they said on Monday.

The Capital Prosecutor's Office has announced that it is working hand in hand with the Indian embassy, to try to clarify the homicide of the Indian citizen who was murdered on Viaducto.

