Indian-origin man in UK gets 34 years in jail for kidnapping, rape and torture

A UK court has sentenced an Indian-origin man to 34 years in prison for the kidnapping, rape and torture of a 24-year-old woman in London, according to a Metropolitan police UK statement.

A UK court has sentenced Indian-origin Gagandeep Singh, to 34 years for abduction, rape and prolonged torture(Facebook/Metropolitan Police Service)

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Gagandeep Singh, 34, was found guilty in February following a trial at Isleworth Crown Court. The court ordered him to serve 28 years in custody followed by a six-year extended licence period. He will not be eligible for parole until he has served at least 18 years.

According to court proceedings, Singh will also be deported after completing his sentence, with no right of re-entry, as per Metropolitan police UK.

Victim lured, abducted and assaulted

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{{^usCountry}} The court heard that the victim was first asked to transport a suitcase from Thailand to the UK in June 2024. She grew suspicious and refused the request. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court heard that the victim was first asked to transport a suitcase from Thailand to the UK in June 2024. She grew suspicious and refused the request. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} When she arrived at Birmingham Airport, masked men forced her into a car and drove her to a house in Hanwell, west London, where Singh repeatedly raped and abused her, according to PTI. Prosecutors told the court that she was held against her will and endured more than a day of torture before being released under threats not to report the crime. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When she arrived at Birmingham Airport, masked men forced her into a car and drove her to a house in Hanwell, west London, where Singh repeatedly raped and abused her, according to PTI. Prosecutors told the court that she was held against her will and endured more than a day of torture before being released under threats not to report the crime. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Singh allegedly raped her twice, investigators found. ‘One in a million’ evidence {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singh allegedly raped her twice, investigators found. ‘One in a million’ evidence {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said the victim initially struggled to reveal the full extent of the abuse due to trauma and fear. Her mother later made a third-party report, which landed a formal investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the victim initially struggled to reveal the full extent of the abuse due to trauma and fear. Her mother later made a third-party report, which landed a formal investigation. {{/usCountry}}

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Investigators recovered clothes saved by the victim, which later produced a “one in a million” DNA match linking Singh to the offences. At the time, he was already in custody for an unrelated matter.

He was arrested, interviewed, and gave “no comment” responses throughout, but forensic and testimonial evidence led to his conviction.

"The brutality of what the victim in this case faced is unimaginable," said Detective Constable Seetara Abdul from the Metropolitan Police's North West Rape and Serious Sexual Offences Unit, who led the investigation, PTI reported. “The cruel level of control left her fearing for her life," she said. “Threats were made to try and silence her, but the support of her mum and the diligent care shown by the officers investigating her case meant we were able to apprehend and charge an extremely dangerous individual,” she added.

‘Felt daunting’

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In a statement released through police, the survivor described the trauma she endured after the attack. "I never wanted to contact the police. It felt daunting. I was left thinking that if I did, I could be putting myself and the people around me in danger," said the victim, in a statement released through the police.

"It was my mum who never gave up. She believed going to the police was the right thing to do. She kept my clothes as evidence and saved all of my doctor's notes. She said she couldn't rest knowing they could be doing this to other people," she said.

“At the time, I felt a deep sense of shame,” she said. The victim's mother said, “As a family, we are grateful for all the support provided.”

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The Metropolitan Police said it has expanded specialist training and support mechanisms for violence against women and girls. The force said more than 23,000 officers and staff have now received targeted training.

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