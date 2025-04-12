Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Indian pharma warehouse in Ukraine hit by missiles from India's ‘friend’ Russia: Ukrainian embassy

ByHT News Desk
Apr 12, 2025 10:52 PM IST

The Ukrainian embassy said Moscow, while claiming “special friendship” with India, deliberately targets Indian businesses. 

The Ukrainian embassy in India on Saturday said in a post on microblogging platform X that a Russian missile struck the warehouse of Indian pharmaceutical company Kusum in Ukraine.

A drone explodes in the sky over the city during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 12, 2025. (REUTERS)
A drone explodes in the sky over the city during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 12, 2025. (REUTERS)

The Ukrainian embassy said Moscow, while claiming “special friendship” with India, deliberately targets Indian businesses — destroying medicines meant for children and the elderly.

The X post of Ukraine embassy in India was a response to a post shared by the British ambassador to Ukraine, Martin Harris, saying, “This morning Russian drones completely destroyed a major pharmaceuticals warehouse in Kyiv, incinerating stocks of medicines needed by the elderly and children. Russia’s campaign of terror against Ukrainian civilians continues.”

Russia-Ukraine war

Russia and Ukraine have been fighting a war that began in February 2022 when the former launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, claiming it was protecting Russian-speaking regions in eastern Ukraine and stopping NATO’s expansion.

Major cities like Kyiv and Kharkiv have been targeted, and millions of Ukrainians have been displaced or have become refugees since the war began.

In a latest development in the Russia-Ukraine war, foreign ministers of both the countries used the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey on Saturday to exchange fresh accusations of violating a tentative US-brokered ceasefire aimed at halting strikes on energy infrastructure.

The forum followed a meeting between US envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian President Vladimir Putin, while Ukraine’s European allies pledged billions in additional aid to support Kyiv’s defense.

Although both sides agreed in principle last month to a 30-day pause in strikes, confusion quickly emerged after separate talks with US officials in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Kyiv said on Saturday that a Ukrainian F-16 pilot was killed in combat in the second such incident since the delivery of the precious US-made fighter jets to Ukraine to help fight Russia's invasion.

"On 12 April 2025, 26-year-old Pavlo Ivanov died while flying an F-16 combat mission," the Ukrainian army said in a statement.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
News / World News / Indian pharma warehouse in Ukraine hit by missiles from India's ‘friend’ Russia: Ukrainian embassy
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On