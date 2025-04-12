Indian pharma warehouse in Ukraine hit by missiles from India's ‘friend’ Russia: Ukrainian embassy

The Ukrainian embassy in India on Saturday said in a post on microblogging platform X that a Russian missile struck the warehouse of Indian pharmaceutical company Kusum in Ukraine. A drone explodes in the sky over the city during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 12, 2025. (REUTERS)

The Ukrainian embassy said Moscow, while claiming “special friendship” with India, deliberately targets Indian businesses — destroying medicines meant for children and the elderly.

The X post of Ukraine embassy in India was a response to a post shared by the British ambassador to Ukraine, Martin Harris, saying, “This morning Russian drones completely destroyed a major pharmaceuticals warehouse in Kyiv, incinerating stocks of medicines needed by the elderly and children. Russia’s campaign of terror against Ukrainian civilians continues.”

Russia-Ukraine war

Russia and Ukraine have been fighting a war that began in February 2022 when the former launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, claiming it was protecting Russian-speaking regions in eastern Ukraine and stopping NATO’s expansion.

Major cities like Kyiv and Kharkiv have been targeted, and millions of Ukrainians have been displaced or have become refugees since the war began.

In a latest development in the Russia-Ukraine war, foreign ministers of both the countries used the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey on Saturday to exchange fresh accusations of violating a tentative US-brokered ceasefire aimed at halting strikes on energy infrastructure.

The forum followed a meeting between US envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian President Vladimir Putin, while Ukraine’s European allies pledged billions in additional aid to support Kyiv’s defense.

Although both sides agreed in principle last month to a 30-day pause in strikes, confusion quickly emerged after separate talks with US officials in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Kyiv said on Saturday that a Ukrainian F-16 pilot was killed in combat in the second such incident since the delivery of the precious US-made fighter jets to Ukraine to help fight Russia's invasion.

"On 12 April 2025, 26-year-old Pavlo Ivanov died while flying an F-16 combat mission," the Ukrainian army said in a statement.