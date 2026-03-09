Indian schools across UAE announce early end-of-year break for students: Report
The decision to give an early break was taken after schools revised their academic calendars while ensuring that examinations and results are completed on time.
Several Indian curriculum schools in the United Arab Emirates, UAE, have announced an early end-of-year break for students.
According to the Khaleej Times, the headteachers at Indian curriculum schools say parents and students are assured that, despite the changes, education continuity will not be compromised.
Abhilasha Singh, Principal of Shining Star International School in Abu Dhabi, said the exams concluded on Friday (March 6). “Our exams concluded on Friday, March 6. The examination period began on February 16, and both our primary and secondary students have now completed their assessments. Last week’s exams were conducted online, so there has been no disruption to the students’ examination schedule,” she told Khaleej Times. She added that teachers will continue working remotely as they compile and finalise results, monitoring developments closely in these uncertain times.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, UAE, have announced spring break for students and academic and administrative staff across schools and universities in the UAE.
Spring break will begin on March 9 and end on March 22, 2026. The break applied to all students and to academic and administrative staff across public and private schools and universities. Classes and official working hours will resume on Monday, March 23.
Due to the ongoing war situation in the Middle East, CBSE has again postponed the March 9 and 10 exams in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. This is the fourth time the CBSE Board Exams 2026 for Class 10, 12 in these countries have been postponed due to the current situation. The Board has further stated that it will review the situation on March 10 and take appropriate decisions regarding examinations scheduled from March 12 onwards.