Indian schools across UAE announce early end-of-year break for students: Report

Several Indian curriculum schools in the United Arab Emirates, UAE, have announced an early end-of-year break for students. Indian schools across UAE announces early end-of-year break for students (REUTERS)

The decision to give an early break was taken after schools revised their academic calendars while ensuring that examinations and results are completed on time.

According to the Khaleej Times, the headteachers at Indian curriculum schools say parents and students are assured that, despite the changes, education continuity will not be compromised.

Abhilasha Singh, Principal of Shining Star International School in Abu Dhabi, said the exams concluded on Friday (March 6). “Our exams concluded on Friday, March 6. The examination period began on February 16, and both our primary and secondary students have now completed their assessments. Last week’s exams were conducted online, so there has been no disruption to the students’ examination schedule,” she told Khaleej Times. She added that teachers will continue working remotely as they compile and finalise results, monitoring developments closely in these uncertain times.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, UAE, have announced spring break for students and academic and administrative staff across schools and universities in the UAE.

Spring break will begin on March 9 and end on March 22, 2026. The break applied to all students and to academic and administrative staff across public and private schools and universities. Classes and official working hours will resume on Monday, March 23.