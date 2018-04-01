Indian who fled with Singapore employer’s money arrested in Malaysia

An Indian national has been arrested for allegedly fleeing to Malaysia with 4,69,000 Singapore dollar of his employer here, according to a media report on Sunday.

Bahurudeen Kuthpudeen, 43, was supposed to deliver three cash cheques totalling SGD 469,000 ($357,907) from RHB Bank to his Singapore employer Mohamed Thahir Exchange, reported The Sunday Times.

The employer lodged a police report on Tuesday. Officers from the Royal Malaysia Police arrested Bahurudeen less than 12 hours later on Wednesday, and extradited him to Singapore the next day.

The police recovered cash of about SGD 24,000 from him, the report said, adding he has been charged with one count of criminal breach of trust.

Bahurudeen will be remanded for a week at the Central Police Division. He will be back in court on Friday at 9am.

If convicted, he can be jailed for up to 15 years and fined, the report said.