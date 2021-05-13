Home / World News / Indian-American Congressman meets Kamala Harris over Covid-19 crisis in India
Indian-American Congressman meets Kamala Harris over Covid-19 crisis in India

PTI | , Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 07:30 AM IST
"I appreciate the opportunity to speak directly with Vice President Harris about the ongoing Covid-19 crisis in India," Bera said a day after he joined a May 11 Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC) meeting with Harris at the White House.(Reuters)

Congressman Ami Bera, the longest-serving Indian-American in the Congress, met Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House here to discuss the Covid-19 crisis in India.

"I appreciate the opportunity to speak directly with Vice President Harris about the ongoing Covid-19 crisis in India," Bera said a day after he joined a May 11 Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC) meeting with Harris at the White House.

"During the meeting, I thanked the Biden administration for sending urgently needed resources to the Indian people, including funding, technical expertise, and vaccine doses," he said.

Bera said he also commended Vice President Harris for her leadership in helping mobilise the Indian-American diaspora to deliver assistance to family and friends in India.

"I also shared my hope that the US will continue to be an active global leader in helping stop the pandemic in India and across the world. American leadership will be critical to saving lives and ending this pandemic once and for all," he said.

