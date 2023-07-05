A court in the United Kingdom has found an Indian-origin man guilty of trying to ‘kill the (late) Queen’ in an alleged attempt to avenge the 1919 Amritsar massacre. Jaswant Singh Chail, a 21-year-old former supermarket worker, was caught after he came within sight of late monarch Queen Elizabeth II at her private residence, Windsor Castle, on December 25, 2021. Jaswant Singh Chail tried to 'kill the Queen' in Star Wars style(Twitter)

“I am here to kill the Queen,” Chail told a police officer after being caught in an appearance as what one official told he looked like ‘something out of a vigilante movie’. He was wearing a handmade metal mask and carrying a loaded crossbow.

Chail's appearance can only seem justifiable if he was inspired by a fantasy movie, set out on a mission to topple an empire. Befittingly, he was found to have taken inspiration from a science fantasy movie Star Wars and attempted to emulate the role of the Sixth Lords.

Few days before he set his foot inside the castle's boundary, Chail made a video by distorting his voice and calling himself ‘Darth Jones’, referring to a character in the franchise.

According to what the prosecutor said during the hearing, Chail's key motive was to create a new empire and he believed that could only be possible by destroying all the remnants of the British Empire with the removal of the figurehead of the Royal Family.

The court further heard that Chail made friends with an AI-bot named Sarai, who supported his goal to ‘assassinate the Queen’ by ‘not suggesting it was a bad plan’.

"It was his plan and it's certainly fair to say Sarai was supporting him or certainly not suggesting it was a bad plan," the prosecutor said.