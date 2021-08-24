Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Indians vaccinated in Saudi Arabia won't be required to quarantine on return
world news

Indians vaccinated in Saudi Arabia won’t be required to quarantine on return

Earlier in July, Saudi Arabia had said that it would impose a three-year travel ban on citizens travelling to countries which are on Saudi Arabia’s red list.
Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 10:23 PM IST
General view of Riyadh city, after the Saudi government eased a curfew, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Riyadh(REUTERS)

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday lifted the quarantine rule for Indians who have received both doses of Covid-19 vaccines in the Gulf nation. The Indian embassy in Riyadh announced on Twitter that Indian citizens fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in the country can enter the Middle Eastern country directly without quarantining in a third country.

“Embassy is pleased to inform that Saudi Authorities have announced that Indian nationals who have travelled to India after receiving both doses of the vaccine in Saudi Arabia will be able to return to the Kingdom directly without need for quarantine in a third country,” the embassy tweeted from its official handle @IndianEmbRiyadh.

Earlier in July, Saudi Arabia had said that it would impose a three-year travel ban on citizens travelling to countries which are on Saudi Arabia’s red list. It said that these measures were being taken to curb the spread of Covid-19 and its new variants. The Middle Eastern nation lifted a travel ban imposed on people arriving from 11 countries. The ban remains effective for nine countries which includes India and Pakistan.

The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday temporarily suspended issuing visas on arrival for Indian passengers. It said that passengers who have been in India for the past 14 days or who have arrived from India will not be allowed visas on arrival.

