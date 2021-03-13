IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / India’s role as world's pharmacy phenomenal, says UK Foreign Office minister
Lord Ahmad’s visit kicks off with ministerial meetings in Delhi and then covers Chandigarh, Chennai and Hyderabad before he flies back to the UK following trade and investment talks in Mumbai.(via Twitter)
Lord Ahmad’s visit kicks off with ministerial meetings in Delhi and then covers Chandigarh, Chennai and Hyderabad before he flies back to the UK following trade and investment talks in Mumbai.(via Twitter)
world news

India’s role as world's pharmacy phenomenal, says UK Foreign Office minister

Lord Ahmad, the minister for South Asia in the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), highlighted the close collaboration between the two countries on ensuring supplies of Covid-19 vaccines, which benefits countries across the globe through the United Nations-led COVAX facility.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:31 PM IST

The role that India has played during the course of the coronavirus pandemic as the pharmacy of the world has been phenomenal, UK minister Lord Tariq Ahmad said as he prepared for a five-day, five-city tour of India starting on Monday.

Lord Ahmad, the minister for South Asia in the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), highlighted the close collaboration between the two countries on ensuring supplies of Covid-19 vaccines, which benefits countries across the globe through the United Nations-led COVAX facility.

“The role that India has played as the pharmacy of the world has been phenomenal,” said Lord Ahmad, during a pre-visit virtual interview on Friday.

“Our relationship with India is not just one of bilateral importance, it's also about how these two countries are working together and there's no better illustration than the current Covid-19 pandemic which grips us. The strong collaboration we have seen between the UK and India in responding across the world, including through the COVAX facility which is helping the more vulnerable countries in the world,” he said.

“Equally, we are looking forward to further cooperation with India in its tenure as a Security Council member. Environment and climate change, healthcare, technology – the relationship between the UK and India is an important one across all these sectors and more,” he added.

Lord Ahmad’s visit kicks off with ministerial meetings in Delhi and then covers Chandigarh, Chennai and Hyderabad before he flies back to the UK following trade and investment talks in Mumbai.

The minister said the tour would very much be “touching upon the important matters” of the planning for the visit of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, which is expected in the coming weeks to finalise the much-anticipated UK-India Enhanced Trade Partnership.

Johnson’s visit to India is set to be followed up by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the UK in June for the G7 Summit in Cornwall, where India is one of the guest countries invited by host-nation Britain.

“My very intensive and full programme reflects the incredible diversity that is India, and all its fantastic and incredible states and reflects the wide nature of the relationship and the bilateral engagement we have with one of our close partners,” said the minister, whose father's roots trace back to Punjab and mother's to Rajasthan.

The visit will also coincide with the release of the UK’s major foreign policy statement in the form of an Integrated Review next week, which is widely expected to confirm Britain’s decisive Indo-Pacific tilt in a post-Brexit era.

“It can be taken as read in as much as government policy is concerned, there is a very strong belief and focus on the Indo-Pacific tilt and it’s right we do so. When you look at the countries within that part of the region, India is foremost in our minds,” Ahmad said.

Though the visit comes against the backdrop of a UK parliamentary committee room debate on the issue of farmers’ protests against India’s agricultural reforms earlier this week, the minister ruled out the issue in any way overshadowing his itinerary because the British government's longstanding stance on the matter has been clear.

“We've always been consistently clear on matters such as these protests, it's an internal matter,” he said.

India had strongly reacted to the debate as “gross interference in the politics of another democratic country”, after which foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had even summoned British High Commissioner to the UK Alex Ellis, a meeting Lord Ahmad described as “very cordial”.

“Our position as a government is that the protests have been taking place for several months now and India as a democracy has totally guaranteed and secured the right to protest, which we fully acknowledge… There have been occasions where people have sought to disrupt those protests and that should be dealt with in accordance with the rule of law,” he said.

Farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several Delhi border points, including Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur, since November 28, demanding a complete repeal of the three farm laws and a legal guarantee on the minimum support price for their crops.

The Indian government has denied allegations that it was trying to put an end to the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and the 'mandi' system. Multiple rounds of talks between the government and farmer unions have been held in order to try and resolve the deadlock.

India has maintained that the protests by farmers must be seen in the context of India's democratic ethos and polity.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium (REUTERS).
European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium (REUTERS).
world news

Austria, others seek discussion in EU on Covid-19 vaccine discussion

Posted by Karan Manral | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 08:39 PM IST
Leaders of the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Slovenia and Latvia have joined Ausrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz in writing to the European Union calling for a discussion on Covid-19 vaccine distribution within the bloc after Austria complained it was uneven.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On March 23, 2020, the total number of recorded deaths linked to the deadly virus in the UK was at 335 – a total which has now hit 143,259.(Bloomberg)
On March 23, 2020, the total number of recorded deaths linked to the deadly virus in the UK was at 335 – a total which has now hit 143,259.(Bloomberg)
world news

UK to mark Covid-19 lockdown anniversary as National Day of Reflection

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 08:38 PM IST
UK PM Boris Johnson backed charity Marie Curie's plan for a minute's silence at 1200 GMT (1730 IST) in memory of all the lives lost to the pandemic, with people encouraged to light up their doorsteps in the night.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cuomo has staked his political future on the outcome of an independent investigation by Attorney General Letitia James.(REUTERS)
Cuomo has staked his political future on the outcome of an independent investigation by Attorney General Letitia James.(REUTERS)
world news

Explained: How Cuomo investigation, possible impeachment could play out

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 08:01 PM IST
  • Leaders in the state Assembly on Thursday announced an impeachment investigation, a first step toward potentially removing Cuomo from office.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella quote tweeted the statement, adding that he was appalled by the “ongoing acts of hate against the community”.(Reuters file photo)
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella quote tweeted the statement, adding that he was appalled by the “ongoing acts of hate against the community”.(Reuters file photo)
world news

‘Appalled’: Microsoft CEO, US lawmakers condemn hate against Asian Americans

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:51 PM IST
This comes after the incidents of abuse against the Asian American community in the US that have been on a rise.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Expulsion of the couple drew mixed reactions on the internet. (Twitter / @DanyalLaghari)
Expulsion of the couple drew mixed reactions on the internet. (Twitter / @DanyalLaghari)
world news

'Gross misconduct': Pakistani university expels students for 'hugging' on campus

PTI, Lahore
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:40 PM IST
According to the University of Lahore, the two students were involved in gross misconduct and violation of university rules.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lord Ahmad’s visit kicks off with ministerial meetings in Delhi and then covers Chandigarh, Chennai and Hyderabad before he flies back to the UK following trade and investment talks in Mumbai.(via Twitter)
Lord Ahmad’s visit kicks off with ministerial meetings in Delhi and then covers Chandigarh, Chennai and Hyderabad before he flies back to the UK following trade and investment talks in Mumbai.(via Twitter)
world news

India’s role as world's pharmacy phenomenal, says UK Foreign Office minister

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:31 PM IST
Lord Ahmad, the minister for South Asia in the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), highlighted the close collaboration between the two countries on ensuring supplies of Covid-19 vaccines, which benefits countries across the globe through the United Nations-led COVAX facility.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi in November 2019.(Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi in November 2019.(Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
world news

Sri Lankan president Rajapaksa speaks to PM Modi ahead of crucial vote at UNHRC

By Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:27 PM IST
  • The UNHRC is expected to vote on March 19 on a resolution critical of Sri Lanka’s failure to address human rights violations that occurred during the island nation’s war with Tamil Tiger rebels. India has not yet indicated whether it will back Sri Lanka in the crucial vote.
READ FULL STORY
Close
China on Thursday voted to pass legislation on Hong Kong's electoral system. The legislation was passed with only one abstention and 2,895 delegates voting in favour. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
China on Thursday voted to pass legislation on Hong Kong's electoral system. The legislation was passed with only one abstention and 2,895 delegates voting in favour. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
world news

China non-compliant with joint declaration on Hong Kong: UK

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:56 PM IST
In a statement, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab condemned the Chinese decision to impose "radical changes to restrict participation in Hong Kong's electoral system"
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pedestrians wearing protective masks walk past a shuttered store with lease advertisements in the Sheung Shui area of Hong Kong, China.(Bloomberg)
Pedestrians wearing protective masks walk past a shuttered store with lease advertisements in the Sheung Shui area of Hong Kong, China.(Bloomberg)
world news

Hong Kong orders compulsory coronavirus testing after gym cluster

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:47 PM IST
  • The city's government said 35 of the new cases were related to the outbreak at Ursus Fitness, a gym in the city's Sai Ying Pun district.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa(AFP)
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa(AFP)
world news

Rajapaksa siblings firmly united; will take Sri Lanka forward: Gotabaya

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:28 PM IST
  • In a comment made by the president at a political gathering on Friday, Gotabaya Rajapaksa praised the maturity of his elder brother Mahinda, the prime minister, and the younger brother Basil, the key presidential adviser.
READ FULL STORY
Close
More than a dozen academics, NGO workers and media professional, who used to visit China regularly, told CNN that they are unwilling to travel to the country once the pandemic restrictions are lifted, over fears for their personal safety.(REUTERS)
More than a dozen academics, NGO workers and media professional, who used to visit China regularly, told CNN that they are unwilling to travel to the country once the pandemic restrictions are lifted, over fears for their personal safety.(REUTERS)
world news

Arbitrary detentions by Chinese govt instills fear among foreigners: Report

ANI, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:25 PM IST
  • According to CNN, many cited the detention of two Canadians in China in December 2018 as a turning point in their thinking.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"(The accusation) is a completely unfounded and spurious verdict against the Ethiopian government," the ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement on Saturday. (Representative Image)(AP)
"(The accusation) is a completely unfounded and spurious verdict against the Ethiopian government," the ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement on Saturday. (Representative Image)(AP)
world news

Ethiopia rejects US allegations of ethnic cleansing in Tigray

Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:09 PM IST
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday he wanted to see Eritrean forces and those from the Amhara region replaced in Tigray by security forces that will respect human rights and not "commit acts of ethnic cleansing."
READ FULL STORY
Close
A woman reacts as a health worker uses a swab to collect a sample at a makeshift community testing centre for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).(Reuters)
A woman reacts as a health worker uses a swab to collect a sample at a makeshift community testing centre for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).(Reuters)
world news

China aims to vaccinate 70-80 per cent of population by mid-2022

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:08 PM IST
  • With four approved vaccines, China will vaccinate 900 million to 1 billion people, Gao Fu, the CDC head, said in an interview with Chinese state media broadcaster CGTN. “We hope that China can take the lead in achieving herd immunity in the world,” he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FedEx Corp(AP)
FedEx Corp(AP)
world news

FedEx sued in New York over background checks of job applicants

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:02 PM IST
  • Henry Franklin, who admits to an unspecified criminal record, said he applied online for a job as a FedEx package handler in November and that as part of the application, he consented to a background check.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amazon said that it reserves the right to not sell certain content.(REUTERS)
Amazon said that it reserves the right to not sell certain content.(REUTERS)
world news

Amazon removed book by conservative author on ‘transgender moment’. Here’s why

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:01 PM IST
  • In a letter to Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos, four Republican senators had asked the company “to clarify the intentions and extent” of their action.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP