Indigenous children's miraculous jungle survival: Their emotional words upon rescue will move you!

In a breathtaking tale of resilience and survival, four Indigenous children who spent 40 harrowing days lost in the Colombian jungle have been found and rescued. The heart-wrenching first words spoken by the children upon their rescue were revealed by the courageous individuals who saved them. The Huitoto children, aged 13, nine, five, and one, had miraculously endured alone in the Amazon until their discovery and subsequent airlift to a military hospital in Bogota.

TOPSHOT - This handout picture taken on June 9, 2023 released by the Colombian Air Force shows members of the Colombian Army checking one of the four Indigenous children who were found alive after being lost for 40 days in the Colombian Amazon rainforest following a plane crash in San Jose del Guaviare during their transfer to Bogota. Exhausted but happy, four Indigenous children who had been missing for more than a month in the Colombian Amazon rainforest were reunited with their relatives Saturday, in a happy ending to a nerve-racking saga that gripped the nation.(AFP PHOTO / COLOMBIAN AIR FORCE)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Members of the rescue team, who themselves belong to the Indigenous population, recounted the emotional moments after encountering the children. The eldest, Lesly, bravely ran towards them, cradling the youngest child, and uttered the words, "I'm hungry." Another child, one of the boys, disclosed the devastating truth, saying, "My mom is dead." These heart-rending words pierced the rescuers' souls, prompting immediate comfort and reassurance.

Footage released shortly after their rescue showcased the visibly emaciated children, their bodies reflecting the toll of their jungle ordeal. The rescuers celebrated their discovery, singing and smoking tobacco, a sacred plant among the jungle inhabitants. The children had been lost since the crash of the Cessna 206 they were traveling in on May 1, alongside their mother and another adult. Tragically, the bodies of the pilot and the children's mother were found at the crash site, while the children were nowhere to be seen.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The search intensified as weeks went by, with fears of predators and challenging weather conditions. However, the remarkable knowledge of the children and the Indigenous adults involved in the search, combined with the perseverance of Colombian troops, ultimately led to the reunion. Their deep connection with the natural environment, instilled from birth, played a pivotal role in their survival. The children relied on their upbringing in the Amazon region, identifying edible seeds, fruits, roots, and plants to sustain themselves.

The father of the two youngest children expressed both frustration and gratitude. While grateful for their rescue, he voiced frustration at hospital authorities for preventing him from seeing his older children. Amid rumors of authorities seeking influence over their upbringing, the father passionately affirmed his role as their caretaker. He emphasized their indigenous heritage, declaring, "The kids are possessed by nature." He called upon the nation to respect his fatherly rights, ensuring a proper future for his children.

Also Read | Chaos in concrete jungle! Video shows rampaging woman target unsuspecting strangers in Manhattan Park

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The remarkable story of Lesly, the eldest child, emerged as a testament to her courage and leadership. Guiding her siblings through the treacherous jungle, she showcased an intimate knowledge of the forest's dangers and edible resources. Lesly's bravery and resourcefulness were hailed by officials and family members alike. It was her unwavering strength that helped her siblings survive the unimaginable.

The successful rescue mission, described as a "miracle" by the army, exemplified the power of Indigenous and military collaboration. The joint efforts of soldiers, indigenous communities, and traditional ceremonies held in the jungle demonstrated a unique path toward a new Colombia. As the children continue their recovery in the military hospital, the nation hopes to provide them with a secure future, ensuring they have access to education and the opportunities they deserve.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON