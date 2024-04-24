Indo-Canadian fugitive listed among Canada’s Most Wanted

Toronto: An Indo-Canadian fugitive, allegedly involved in the murder of 21-year-old Pawanpreet Kaur in December 2022, has been listed among Canada’s Most Wanted. Dharam Singh Dhaliwal, who was included in Canada’s Most Wanted list on Tuesday. (Credit: Peel Regional Police)

The fugitive, Dharam Singh Dhaliwal, was placed on Canada’s 25 Most Wanted list which was released on Tuesday by the Be On The Lookout or BOLO programme. A reward of up to 50,000 Canadian dollars is being offered under the programme for information leading to Dhaliwal’s arrest.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

BOLO concentrates on persons who are wanted for serious crimes. It is an initiative leveraging social media, technology, and innovative engagement to encourage citizens to be on the lookout for Canada’s most wanted.

The victim, resident of Brampton in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), was shot multiple times at the Petro-Canada gas station where she worked around 9pm on December 3, 2022, and pronounced deceased at the spot.

In April last year, a Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued for Dhaliwal.

In a statement, Peel Regional Police (PRP) chief Nishan Duraiappah said, “The murder of Pawanpreet Kaur forever changed her family’s life and significantly affected our community. Peel Regional Police is asking for the public’s assistance with information on Dharam Dhaliwal as her family deserves answers and justice for this tragedy.”

The BOLO listing noted, “In the months leading up to the murder, Dhaliwal had been charged with domestic-related offences against Kaur. Dhaliwal even staged his suicide prior to Kaur’s murder in order to evade police.”

In a release in April last year, PRP’s Homicide Bureau said the arrest warrant had been issued for 31-year-old Dhaliwal, for the offence of First Degree Murder. “Dharam Dhaliwal intentionally went missing in September 2022 but investigation has revealed that this was part of a plan in the murder of Pawanpreet Kaur,” the release had added.

Dhaliwal was described as 5 foot 8 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with a tattoo on his left hand. Police warned “he should be considered armed and dangerous” and added that if observed, “do not approach and call police immediately”.

Two of his family members were arrested on April 18, 2023, in Moncton, New Brunswick. They were identified as 25-year-old Pritpal Dhaliwal, and 50-year-old Amarjit Dhaliwal. They were charged with Accessory to Murder After the Fact. The BOLO listing stated, “Investigators stress that anyone assisting Dhaliwal in evading arrest will face the same charges.”

Meanwhile, Satinderjeet Singh, better known as gangster Goldy Brar, who was included in the list last year, does not figure in the latest, though he still remains at large. Brar is wanted in connection with the murder of entertainer and politician Sidhu Moose Wala in May 2022.